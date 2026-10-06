https://sputnikglobe.com/20261006/qatar-presents-new-proposals-as-mediator-between-iran-and-us-1124843797.html

Qatar Presents New Proposals as Mediator Between Iran and US

Qatar Presents New Proposals as Mediator Between Iran and US

Sputnik International

Qatar has put forward a new set of proposals concerning the regional situation as it continues mediating between Iran and the United States, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said after talks in Doha.

2026-10-06T15:05+0000

2026-10-06T15:05+0000

2026-10-06T15:05+0000

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According to Momeni, Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani presented assessments and proposals for him to convey to the Iranian president upon his return to Tehran. He described the talks with the Qatari side as productive.The diplomatic effort comes as the conflict remains unresolved after US and Israeli strikes on Iran beginning February 28, followed by Iranian retaliation and a later ceasefire memorandum between Tehran and Washington that failed to end the confrontation.Iran had earlier proposed a seven-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for lifting the maritime blockade and restrictions on Iranian oil exports. US President Donald Trump rejected the proposal, after which Tehran said it had received Washington’s response and passed its assessment to Qatar.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/iran-keeps-diplomatic-door-open-warns-us-against-new-strikes-1124832057.html

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