https://sputnikglobe.com/20261006/qatar-presents-new-proposals-as-mediator-between-iran-and-us-1124843797.html
Qatar Presents New Proposals as Mediator Between Iran and US
Qatar Presents New Proposals as Mediator Between Iran and US
Sputnik International
Qatar has put forward a new set of proposals concerning the regional situation as it continues mediating between Iran and the United States, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said after talks in Doha.
2026-10-06T15:05+0000
2026-10-06T15:05+0000
2026-10-06T15:05+0000
us-israel war on iran
qatar
us
iran
donald trump
middle east
tehran
emir tamim bin hamad al thani
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/01/1121723781_0:117:3224:1931_1920x0_80_0_0_ebb93268255215252ad802f95111a2e8.jpg
According to Momeni, Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani presented assessments and proposals for him to convey to the Iranian president upon his return to Tehran. He described the talks with the Qatari side as productive.The diplomatic effort comes as the conflict remains unresolved after US and Israeli strikes on Iran beginning February 28, followed by Iranian retaliation and a later ceasefire memorandum between Tehran and Washington that failed to end the confrontation.Iran had earlier proposed a seven-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for lifting the maritime blockade and restrictions on Iranian oil exports. US President Donald Trump rejected the proposal, after which Tehran said it had received Washington’s response and passed its assessment to Qatar.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/iran-keeps-diplomatic-door-open-warns-us-against-new-strikes-1124832057.html
qatar
iran
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/01/1121723781_247:0:2978:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d1e85bb870e3cd59aec8a886e6a0aa18.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
qatar, us, iran, donald trump, middle east, tehran, emir tamim bin hamad al thani
qatar, us, iran, donald trump, middle east, tehran, emir tamim bin hamad al thani
Qatar Presents New Proposals as Mediator Between Iran and US
Qatar has put forward a new set of proposals concerning the regional situation as it continues mediating between Iran and the United States, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said after talks in Doha.
According to Momeni, Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani presented assessments and proposals for him to convey to the Iranian president upon his return to Tehran. He described the talks with the Qatari side as productive.
The diplomatic effort comes as the conflict remains
unresolved after US and Israeli strikes on Iran beginning February 28, followed by Iranian retaliation and a later ceasefire memorandum between Tehran and Washington that failed to end the confrontation.
Iran had earlier proposed a seven-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for lifting the maritime blockade and restrictions on Iranian oil exports. US President Donald Trump rejected the proposal, after which Tehran said it had received Washington’s response and passed its assessment to Qatar.