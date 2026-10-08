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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/crew-dragon-spacecraft-with-russias-fedyaev-onboard-returns-to-earth--1124852361.html
Crew Dragon Spacecraft With Russia's Fedyaev Onboard Returns to Earth
Crew Dragon Spacecraft With Russia's Fedyaev Onboard Returns to Earth
Sputnik International
SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft with NASA’s Crew-12 mission that includes Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev returned to Earth on Thursday, according to a NASA broadcast.
2026-10-08T16:09+0000
2026-10-08T16:09+0000
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The ship has successfully landed off the coast of California. Members of the Crew-12 mission, including Fedyaev, spent almost eight months at the International Space Station.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/russian-cosmonaut-pyotr-dubrov-assumes-command-of-international-space-station-1124834156.html
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Crew Dragon Spacecraft With Russia's Fedyaev Onboard Returns to Earth

16:09 GMT 08.10.2026
CC0 / / Sunrise in outer space
Sunrise in outer space - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2026
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SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft with NASA’s Crew-12 mission that includes Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev returned to Earth on Thursday, according to a NASA broadcast.
The ship has successfully landed off the coast of California.
Members of the Crew-12 mission, including Fedyaev, spent almost eight months at the International Space Station.
This undated photo provided by Roscosmos shows the International Space Station. On Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, the Russian space agency said there was a leak in a backup coolant line for a new science lab at the station, but the crew and station aren't in danger - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2026
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Russian Cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov Assumes Command of International Space Station
4 October, 15:36 GMT
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