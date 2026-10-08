https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/crew-dragon-spacecraft-with-russias-fedyaev-onboard-returns-to-earth--1124852361.html

Crew Dragon Spacecraft With Russia's Fedyaev Onboard Returns to Earth

Crew Dragon Spacecraft With Russia's Fedyaev Onboard Returns to Earth

Sputnik International

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft with NASA’s Crew-12 mission that includes Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev returned to Earth on Thursday, according to a NASA broadcast.

2026-10-08T16:09+0000

2026-10-08T16:09+0000

2026-10-08T16:09+0000

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The ship has successfully landed off the coast of California. Members of the Crew-12 mission, including Fedyaev, spent almost eight months at the International Space Station.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/russian-cosmonaut-pyotr-dubrov-assumes-command-of-international-space-station-1124834156.html

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