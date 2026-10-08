https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/iraq-reopens-air-bridge-to-iran-after-us-sanctions-waiver-1124852675.html
Iraq Reopens Air Bridge to Iran After US Sanctions Waiver
Iraq Reopens Air Bridge to Iran After US Sanctions Waiver
Sputnik International
An Iraqi Airways jet has touched down at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport - the first international arrival since the US-Israeli 40-day war.
2026-10-08T17:00+0000
2026-10-08T17:00+0000
2026-10-08T17:00+0000
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Iraqi Airways had suspended Iran flights in early March amid the military escalation between Iran and the US.It then negotiated an exemption on humanitarian and civilian grounds, covering religious pilgrims, students and medical patients traveling between Iraq and Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/iraq-discusses-exemption-of-national-airports-from-us-sanctions-against-iran---govt-1124795717.html
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Iraq Reopens Air Bridge to Iran After US Sanctions Waiver
An Iraqi Airways jet has touched down at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport - the first international arrival since the US-Israeli 40-day war.
Flight arrived from Najaf in central Iraq - a city sacred to Shia Muslims
Iraqi Airways will operate one round-trip flight between Najaf and Tehran each day
There are plans to expand flights to Mashhad and Isfahan
Reciprocal deal allows selected Iranian airlines, excluding Mahan Air, to operate up to 40 daily flights to Najaf
Iraqi Airways had suspended Iran flights in early March amid the military escalation between Iran and the US.
It then negotiated an exemption on humanitarian and civilian grounds, covering religious pilgrims, students and medical patients traveling between Iraq and Iran.