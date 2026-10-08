https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/iraq-reopens-air-bridge-to-iran-after-us-sanctions-waiver-1124852675.html

Iraq Reopens Air Bridge to Iran After US Sanctions Waiver

Iraq Reopens Air Bridge to Iran After US Sanctions Waiver

Sputnik International

An Iraqi Airways jet has touched down at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport - the first international arrival since the US-Israeli 40-day war.

2026-10-08T17:00+0000

2026-10-08T17:00+0000

2026-10-08T17:00+0000

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Iraqi Airways had suspended Iran flights in early March amid the military escalation between Iran and the US.It then negotiated an exemption on humanitarian and civilian grounds, covering religious pilgrims, students and medical patients traveling between Iraq and Iran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/iraq-discusses-exemption-of-national-airports-from-us-sanctions-against-iran---govt-1124795717.html

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