https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/kim-jong-uns-sister-rejects-south-korean-medical-equipment-offer-as-provocation---state-media-1124850703.html

Kim Jong-un's Sister Rejects South Korean Medical Equipment Offer as Provocation - State Media

Kim Jong-un's Sister Rejects South Korean Medical Equipment Offer as Provocation - State Media

Sputnik International

Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and a department director at the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party, on Thursday called South Korea's offer of medical equipment to North Korea a provocation and an insult.

2026-10-08T06:16+0000

2026-10-08T06:16+0000

2026-10-08T06:16+0000

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south korea

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korean central news agency (kcna)

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On Wednesday, South Korean media reported that South Korea had offered to deliver $6.75 million worth of medical equipment to a hospital in North Korea by the end of November. Since some of the equipment is subject to sanctions, South Korea requested an exemption from the United Nations' sanctions committee overseeing measures against North Korea. Approval for the exemption was granted on May 22 for a period of nine months. Kim called the offer a "sinister political calculation" that aimed to juxtapose the "well-meaning attitude" of South Korea with North Korea's "conflicting attitude." She added that the information regarding the possible shipment of equipment leaked to the media shortly after the incident in the demilitarized zone, in which three South Korean soldiers were injured by a landmine explosion and South Korea blamed North Korea for the incident. No matter whether South Korea has an evil intention or "good faith," any such attempt will be regarded as a challenge and grave provocation to the North Korea and a violation of its sovereignty, KIm said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/north-korea-says-enemy-loses-track-of-its-missiles-after-first-change-of-trajectory-1124830678.html

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