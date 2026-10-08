Kim Jong-un's Sister Rejects South Korean Medical Equipment Offer as Provocation - State Media
© AP Photo / Jorge SilvaIn this March 2, 2019, file photo, Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, attends a wreath-laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam.
© AP Photo / Jorge Silva
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and a department director at the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party, on Thursday called South Korea's offer of medical equipment to North Korea a provocation and an insult.
On Wednesday, South Korean media reported that South Korea had offered to deliver $6.75 million worth of medical equipment to a hospital in North Korea by the end of November. Since some of the equipment is subject to sanctions, South Korea requested an exemption from the United Nations' sanctions committee overseeing measures against North Korea. Approval for the exemption was granted on May 22 for a period of nine months.
"The ROK thoughtlessly stated in the 'request' that they would make a contribution to the 'improvement of the primary medical service for a vulnerable class', talking about someone's 'lack of medicines and medical equipment and deterioration of public health situation'. This is an insult to our state and mutant political-motivated provocation against it and a grave encroachment upon our national law," Kim said in a statement shared by the Korean Central Agency (KCNA).
Kim called the offer a "sinister political calculation" that aimed to juxtapose the "well-meaning attitude" of South Korea with North Korea's "conflicting attitude."
She added that the information regarding the possible shipment of equipment leaked to the media shortly after the incident in the demilitarized zone, in which three South Korean soldiers were injured by a landmine explosion and South Korea blamed North Korea for the incident.
"The chief culprits, who cooked up the farce called 'mine explosion case' and declared the all-out confrontation with the DPRK, are talking about 'humanitarian aid'. This is the true picture of the ROK characterized by peculiar duplicity, impudence and shamelessness hard to be found anywhere," the statement read.
No matter whether South Korea has an evil intention or "good faith," any such attempt will be regarded as a challenge and grave provocation to the North Korea and a violation of its sovereignty, KIm said.