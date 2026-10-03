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North Korea Says Enemy Loses Track of Its Missiles After First Change of Trajectory
North Korea Says Enemy Loses Track of Its Missiles After First Change of Trajectory
Sputnik International
Enemy detection systems lose track of North Korean missiles after the first climb following a wave-like flight path, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a department director at the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, said on Saturday.
2026-10-03T16:31+0000
2026-10-03T16:31+0000
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"Whenever we applied the wave-like trajectory mode to missiles, the enemy failed to track the targets from their first skip points," Kim was quoted as saying by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Kim Yo Jong noted that by South Korea's estimates the missile flew more than 700 km (435 miles), while the Japanese defense ministry estimated the range at 680 km. Kim Jong Un's sister said that North Korea has observed such instances four times already and views them as confirmation of the specific trajectory characteristics of its missiles and the adversary's limited detection capabilities. "The enemy always made such a lame excuse that there is a limit to the detection capability because of the curvature of the earth's surface, but in fact this just serves as a proof of our perfect missile capability and the most scientific 'evaluation index' confirming the power and reliability of our weapon system," Kim Yo Jong said. She also urged taking into account the missile's speed, its ability to alter its flight trajectory at low altitude, and North Korea's previously announced use of artificial intelligence. Earlier in the day, the South Korean news agency reported that North Korea had launched a ballistic missile toward the Sea of ​​Japan. Later in the day, Reuters, citing Japanese broadcaster NHK, reported that the projectile had presumably landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.
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North Korea Says Enemy Loses Track of Its Missiles After First Change of Trajectory

16:31 GMT 03.10.2026
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-manA TV screen is seen reporting North Korea's missile launch with file footage during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 13, 2023. North Korea launched a ballistic missile that landed in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan on Thursday, prompting Japan to order residents on an island to take shelter as a precaution. The order has been lifted.
A TV screen is seen reporting North Korea's missile launch with file footage during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 13, 2023. North Korea launched a ballistic missile that landed in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan on Thursday, prompting Japan to order residents on an island to take shelter as a precaution. The order has been lifted. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2026
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Enemy detection systems lose track of North Korean missiles after the first climb following a wave-like flight path, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a department director at the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, said on Saturday.
"Whenever we applied the wave-like trajectory mode to missiles, the enemy failed to track the targets from their first skip points," Kim was quoted as saying by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Kim Yo Jong noted that by South Korea's estimates the missile flew more than 700 km (435 miles), while the Japanese defense ministry estimated the range at 680 km.
"They are interesting numbers," Kim Yo Jong added.
Kim Jong Un's sister said that North Korea has observed such instances four times already and views them as confirmation of the specific trajectory characteristics of its missiles and the adversary's limited detection capabilities.
"The enemy always made such a lame excuse that there is a limit to the detection capability because of the curvature of the earth's surface, but in fact this just serves as a proof of our perfect missile capability and the most scientific 'evaluation index' confirming the power and reliability of our weapon system," Kim Yo Jong said.
She also urged taking into account the missile's speed, its ability to alter its flight trajectory at low altitude, and North Korea's previously announced use of artificial intelligence.
"In other words, this means that there is no way to avoid this attack," she added.
Earlier in the day, the South Korean news agency reported that North Korea had launched a ballistic missile toward the Sea of ​​Japan. Later in the day, Reuters, citing Japanese broadcaster NHK, reported that the projectile had presumably landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.
Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test-fired by North Korea on July 13, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2026
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