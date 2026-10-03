https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/north-korea-says-enemy-loses-track-of-its-missiles-after-first-change-of-trajectory-1124830678.html

North Korea Says Enemy Loses Track of Its Missiles After First Change of Trajectory

North Korea Says Enemy Loses Track of Its Missiles After First Change of Trajectory

Sputnik International

Enemy detection systems lose track of North Korean missiles after the first climb following a wave-like flight path, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a department director at the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, said on Saturday.

2026-10-03T16:31+0000

2026-10-03T16:31+0000

2026-10-03T16:31+0000

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"Whenever we applied the wave-like trajectory mode to missiles, the enemy failed to track the targets from their first skip points," Kim was quoted as saying by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Kim Yo Jong noted that by South Korea's estimates the missile flew more than 700 km (435 miles), while the Japanese defense ministry estimated the range at 680 km. Kim Jong Un's sister said that North Korea has observed such instances four times already and views them as confirmation of the specific trajectory characteristics of its missiles and the adversary's limited detection capabilities. "The enemy always made such a lame excuse that there is a limit to the detection capability because of the curvature of the earth's surface, but in fact this just serves as a proof of our perfect missile capability and the most scientific 'evaluation index' confirming the power and reliability of our weapon system," Kim Yo Jong said. She also urged taking into account the missile's speed, its ability to alter its flight trajectory at low altitude, and North Korea's previously announced use of artificial intelligence. Earlier in the day, the South Korean news agency reported that North Korea had launched a ballistic missile toward the Sea of ​​Japan. Later in the day, Reuters, citing Japanese broadcaster NHK, reported that the projectile had presumably landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/north-korea-carries-out-drill-with-launch-of-missiles-toward-sea-of-japan-1124829660.html

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