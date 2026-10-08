International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/putin-holds-meeting-with-iranian-president-pezeshkian-in-turkmenistan-1124853740.html
Putin Holds Meeting With Iranian President Pezeshkian in Turkmenistan
Putin Holds Meeting With Iranian President Pezeshkian in Turkmenistan
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a separate meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during his visit to Turkmenistan, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.
2026-10-08T18:35+0000
2026-10-08T18:39+0000
world
vladimir putin
masoud pezeshkian
russia
iran
turkmenistan
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/08/1124853934_0:233:3226:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8152db4dd9d6d1300a11e912297e56d2.jpg
Russia is ready to do everything possible to help Iran settle the conflict in the Middle East, the Russian president said.Other Statements by Vladimir PutinThe prior meeting between Putin and Pezeshkian took place in early September in Bishkek on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/putin-holds-bilateral-meeting-with-turkmen-president-kremlin-1124853402.html
russia
iran
turkmenistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/08/1124853934_224:0:2955:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c0aafef11e4a3788a1645ba5b75a40b8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin, masoud pezeshkian, russia, iran, turkmenistan
vladimir putin, masoud pezeshkian, russia, iran, turkmenistan

Putin Holds Meeting With Iranian President Pezeshkian in Turkmenistan

18:35 GMT 08.10.2026 (Updated: 18:39 GMT 08.10.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
TURKMENBASY, Turkmenistan (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a separate meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during his visit to Turkmenistan, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.
Russia is ready to do everything possible to help Iran settle the conflict in the Middle East, the Russian president said.
"Of course, the most pressing issue today is the situation in the region. We know that Iran is making genuine efforts to end the conflict," Putin sais

The Russian leader arrived in Turkmenistan on Thursday for a two-day visit.

Other Statements by Vladimir Putin

Russia-Iran relations are developing positively
Trade between the two countries grew by more than 21% by the end of 2025, and this trend has continued through the first seven months of the current year
Putin asked Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to convey his best wishes to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
The prior meeting between Putin and Pezeshkian took place in early September in Bishkek on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkmeninstan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. Turkmenbasy, October 8, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2026
World
Putin Holds Bilateral Meeting With Turkmen President
17:51 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала