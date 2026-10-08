https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/putin-holds-meeting-with-iranian-president-pezeshkian-in-turkmenistan-1124853740.html

Putin Holds Meeting With Iranian President Pezeshkian in Turkmenistan

Putin Holds Meeting With Iranian President Pezeshkian in Turkmenistan

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a separate meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during his visit to Turkmenistan, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

2026-10-08T18:35+0000

2026-10-08T18:35+0000

2026-10-08T18:39+0000

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vladimir putin

masoud pezeshkian

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turkmenistan

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Russia is ready to do everything possible to help Iran settle the conflict in the Middle East, the Russian president said.Other Statements by Vladimir PutinThe prior meeting between Putin and Pezeshkian took place in early September in Bishkek on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/putin-holds-bilateral-meeting-with-turkmen-president-kremlin-1124853402.html

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vladimir putin, masoud pezeshkian, russia, iran, turkmenistan