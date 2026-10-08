https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/putin-holds-meeting-with-iranian-president-pezeshkian-in-turkmenistan-1124853740.html
Putin Holds Meeting With Iranian President Pezeshkian in Turkmenistan
Putin Holds Meeting With Iranian President Pezeshkian in Turkmenistan
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a separate meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during his visit to Turkmenistan, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.
2026-10-08T18:35+0000
2026-10-08T18:35+0000
2026-10-08T18:39+0000
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Russia is ready to do everything possible to help Iran settle the conflict in the Middle East, the Russian president said.Other Statements by Vladimir PutinThe prior meeting between Putin and Pezeshkian took place in early September in Bishkek on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.
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vladimir putin, masoud pezeshkian, russia, iran, turkmenistan
Putin Holds Meeting With Iranian President Pezeshkian in Turkmenistan
18:35 GMT 08.10.2026 (Updated: 18:39 GMT 08.10.2026)
TURKMENBASY, Turkmenistan (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a separate meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during his visit to Turkmenistan, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.
Russia is ready to do everything possible to help Iran settle the conflict in the Middle East, the Russian president said.
"Of course, the most pressing issue today is the situation in the region. We know that Iran is making genuine efforts to end the conflict," Putin sais
The Russian leader arrived in Turkmenistan on Thursday for a two-day visit.
Other Statements by Vladimir Putin
Russia-Iran relations are developing positively
Trade between the two countries grew by more than 21% by the end of 2025, and this trend has continued through the first seven months of the current year
Putin asked Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to convey his best wishes to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
The prior meeting between Putin and Pezeshkian took place in early September in Bishkek on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.