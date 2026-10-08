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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/rostecs-nerekhta-e-robot-makes-global-debut---built-to-fight-spy-and-save-lives-1124851334.html
Rostec’s Nerekhta-E Robot Makes Global Debut - Built to Fight, Spy and Save Lives
Rostec’s Nerekhta-E Robot Makes Global Debut - Built to Fight, Spy and Save Lives
Sputnik International
The Nerekhta-E is a robot of many talents. Its modular design lets it serve as a scout, a gun platform against ground and aerial threats, or a medevac vehicle for wounded troops.
2026-10-08T09:01+0000
2026-10-08T09:01+0000
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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261007/rostec-transfers-batch-of-su-34-fighter-bombers-to-russian-army-1124845333.html
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Rostec’s Nerekhta-E Robot Makes Global Debut - Built to Fight, Spy and Save Lives

09:01 GMT 08.10.2026
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn / Go to the mediabankA visitor walks past Rostec's stand at the attends the Innoprom International Industrial Fair, in Yekaterinburg, Russia
A visitor walks past Rostec's stand at the attends the Innoprom International Industrial Fair, in Yekaterinburg, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2026
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The Nerekhta-E is a robot of many talents. Its modular design lets it serve as a scout, a gun platform against ground and aerial threats, or a medevac vehicle for wounded troops.
Key features:
Arms: 12.7mm machine gun, plus a 30mm automatic grenade launcher or anti-tank guided missiles
Max speed: 20 km/h
Operation time: up to 4 hours in motion, up to 20 hours in reconnaissance mode
Payload: up to 1,000 kg
"The Nerekhta-E is the first Russian unmanned combat ground vehicle (UCGV) to successfully complete full-scale official tests. It was developed around a vision of modern warfare that prioritizes reduced risks to operators, network-centric capabilities and the use of artificial intelligence," Rostec’s Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev says.
Rostec Transfers Batch of Su-34 Fighter-Bombers to Russian Army - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2026
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Rostec Transfers Batch of Su-34 Fighter-Bombers to Russian Army
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