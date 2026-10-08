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Russia Views Potential US Deployment of Troops to Baltic States as Escalation
Russia Views Potential US Deployment of Troops to Baltic States as Escalation
Sputnik International
Russia considers potential deployment of additional NATO contingents as escalation, including the US troops in Baltic states, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
2026-10-08T11:45+0000
2026-10-08T11:45+0000
2026-10-08T13:48+0000
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"We certainly consider the potential deployment of additional NATO contingents, including US troops, and the construction of relevant military infrastructure in the Baltic states to be an escalation," Zakharova told a briefing. US plans to send troops to the Baltic states contradict its declared desire to reduce tensions in Europe, Zakharova added.If aggression emanates from Western Europe, Russia will respond, Zakharova vowed, emphasizing that Russian President Vladimir Putin had spoken explicitly and unequivocally on this matter.Russia values any initiatives capable of contributing to a resolution of the Ukraine crisis, including the proposals put forward by the United States in Alaska, Zakharova noted.
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Russia Views Potential US Deployment of Troops to Baltic States as Escalation
11:45 GMT 08.10.2026 (Updated: 13:48 GMT 08.10.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia considers any potential deployment of additional NATO forces, including US troops in the Baltic states, to be an escalation, according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, speaking on Thursday.
"We certainly consider the potential deployment of additional NATO contingents, including US troops, and the construction of relevant military infrastructure in the Baltic states to be an escalation," Zakharova told a briefing.
US plans to send troops to the Baltic states contradict its declared desire to reduce tensions in Europe, Zakharova added.
If aggression emanates from Western Europe, Russia will respond, Zakharova vowed, emphasizing that Russian President Vladimir Putin had spoken explicitly and unequivocally on this matter.
"If such aggression were to originate from Western Europe — from the European Union as an association of the countries concerned — a response would be given. What kind of response? I think it would be better for you to re-read the relevant statement by the Russian President. He said it unequivocally and clearly," Zakharova told a briefing.
Russia values any initiatives capable of contributing to a resolution of the Ukraine crisis, including the proposals put forward by the United States in Alaska, Zakharova noted.