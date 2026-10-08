https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/russia-considers-deployment-of-us-troops-in-baltic-states-as-escalation---foreign-ministry-1124851686.html

Russia Views Potential US Deployment of Troops to Baltic States as Escalation

Russia Views Potential US Deployment of Troops to Baltic States as Escalation

Sputnik International

Russia considers potential deployment of additional NATO contingents as escalation, including the US troops in Baltic states, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

2026-10-08T11:45+0000

2026-10-08T11:45+0000

2026-10-08T13:48+0000

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"We certainly consider the potential deployment of additional NATO contingents, including US troops, and the construction of relevant military infrastructure in the Baltic states to be an escalation," Zakharova told a briefing. US plans to send troops to the Baltic states contradict its declared desire to reduce tensions in Europe, Zakharova added.If aggression emanates from Western Europe, Russia will respond, Zakharova vowed, emphasizing that Russian President Vladimir Putin had spoken explicitly and unequivocally on this matter.Russia values any initiatives capable of contributing to a resolution of the Ukraine crisis, including the proposals put forward by the United States in Alaska, Zakharova noted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/western-europe-failed-to-ensure-security-on-continent---russias-zakharova-1124747488.html

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