https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/russia-monitoring-eus-militaristic-activities-to-prepare-appropriate-response-1124850838.html

Russia Monitoring EU's Militaristic Activities to Prepare Appropriate Response

Russia Monitoring EU's Militaristic Activities to Prepare Appropriate Response

Sputnik International

Russia is monitoring the EU's militaristic activities in order to prepare appropriate response measures, Vladislav Maslennikov, the chief of the Department of European Issues at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.

2026-10-08T06:19+0000

2026-10-08T06:19+0000

2026-10-08T06:19+0000

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At a meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers in Brussels in late September, a number of pan‑European defense projects, such as the European initiative on drones, the creation of a maritime defense system, space reconnaissance, a missile defense system independent of the United States, and the strengthening of borders, were approved.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261007/europe-obsessed-with-militarization-turning-eu-into-military-political-bloc---kremlin-1124847541.html

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