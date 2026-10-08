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Russia Monitoring EU's Militaristic Activities to Prepare Appropriate Response
Russia Monitoring EU's Militaristic Activities to Prepare Appropriate Response
Sputnik International
Russia is monitoring the EU's militaristic activities in order to prepare appropriate response measures, Vladislav Maslennikov, the chief of the Department of European Issues at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.
2026-10-08T06:19+0000
2026-10-08T06:19+0000
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At a meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers in Brussels in late September, a number of pan‑European defense projects, such as the European initiative on drones, the creation of a maritime defense system, space reconnaissance, a missile defense system independent of the United States, and the strengthening of borders, were approved.
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Russia Monitoring EU's Militaristic Activities to Prepare Appropriate Response

06:19 GMT 08.10.2026
© AP Photo / Mindaugas KulbisGerman soldiers at a training range in Pabrade, north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. '
German soldiers at a training range in Pabrade, north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. ' - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2026
© AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is monitoring the EU's militaristic activities in order to prepare appropriate response measures, Vladislav Maslennikov, the chief of the Department of European Issues at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.
At a meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers in Brussels in late September, a number of pan‑European defense projects, such as the European initiative on drones, the creation of a maritime defense system, space reconnaissance, a missile defense system independent of the United States, and the strengthening of borders, were approved.
"Of course, the militaristic activities of the European Union and the resulting risks for our country are being closely monitored in order to prepare appropriate response measures," Maslennikov said.
French President Emmanuel Macron reviews the troops during a military ceremony during a visit at the Digital Support and Cyber Command (CATNC) of the French Army as part of his New Year address to the Armed Forces, in Cesson-Sevigne, western France, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2026
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