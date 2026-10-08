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Russia Monitoring EU's Militaristic Activities to Prepare Appropriate Response
Russia Monitoring EU's Militaristic Activities to Prepare Appropriate Response
Sputnik International
Russia is monitoring the EU's militaristic activities in order to prepare appropriate response measures, Vladislav Maslennikov, the chief of the Department of European Issues at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.
2026-10-08T06:19+0000
2026-10-08T06:19+0000
2026-10-08T06:19+0000
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At a meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers in Brussels in late September, a number of pan‑European defense projects, such as the European initiative on drones, the creation of a maritime defense system, space reconnaissance, a missile defense system independent of the United States, and the strengthening of borders, were approved.
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Russia Monitoring EU's Militaristic Activities to Prepare Appropriate Response
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is monitoring the EU's militaristic activities in order to prepare appropriate response measures, Vladislav Maslennikov, the chief of the Department of European Issues at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.
At a meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers in Brussels in late September, a number of pan‑European defense projects, such as the European initiative on drones, the creation of a maritime defense system, space reconnaissance, a missile defense system independent of the United States, and the strengthening of borders, were approved.
"Of course, the militaristic activities of the European Union and the resulting risks for our country are being closely monitored in order to prepare appropriate response measures," Maslennikov said.