https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/russia-strikes-ship-delivering-cargo-for-ukrainian-forces-to-chernomorsk-port-military-1124853092.html

Russia Strikes Ship Delivering Cargo for Ukrainian Forces to Chernomorsk Port – Military

Russia Strikes Ship Delivering Cargo for Ukrainian Forces to Chernomorsk Port – Military

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces struck a cargo ship delivering supplies to the port of Chernomorsk for the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.

2026-10-08T17:30+0000

2026-10-08T17:30+0000

2026-10-08T17:30+0000

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The Russian forces continued to strike Ukrainian port infrastructure and sea vessels involved in delivery of military cargo, the ministry said. "As a result of strikes during sea passage, a dry cargo ship delivering supplies to the port of Chernomorsk for the Ukrainian armed forces was struck," the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/russias-strikes-choke-ukraines-war-machine-of-power--logistics-fuel-new-regions-liberation-1124852076.html

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