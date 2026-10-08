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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/russia-strikes-ship-delivering-cargo-for-ukrainian-forces-to-chernomorsk-port-military-1124853092.html
Russia Strikes Ship Delivering Cargo for Ukrainian Forces to Chernomorsk Port – Military
Russia Strikes Ship Delivering Cargo for Ukrainian Forces to Chernomorsk Port – Military
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces struck a cargo ship delivering supplies to the port of Chernomorsk for the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.
2026-10-08T17:30+0000
2026-10-08T17:30+0000
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The Russian forces continued to strike Ukrainian port infrastructure and sea vessels involved in delivery of military cargo, the ministry said. "As a result of strikes during sea passage, a dry cargo ship delivering supplies to the port of Chernomorsk for the Ukrainian armed forces was struck," the statement read.
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Russia Strikes Ship Delivering Cargo for Ukrainian Forces to Chernomorsk Port – Military

17:30 GMT 08.10.2026
© AP PhotoGeran drone. File photo
Geran drone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck a cargo ship delivering supplies to the port of Chernomorsk for the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.
The Russian forces continued to strike Ukrainian port infrastructure and sea vessels involved in delivery of military cargo, the ministry said.
"As a result of strikes during sea passage, a dry cargo ship delivering supplies to the port of Chernomorsk for the Ukrainian armed forces was struck," the statement read.
Russian servicemen fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2026
Analysis
Russia’s Strikes Choke Ukraine’s War Machine of Power & Logistics, Fuel New Regions' Liberation
13:54 GMT
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