https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/russia-strikes-ship-delivering-cargo-for-ukrainian-forces-to-chernomorsk-port-military-1124853092.html
Russia Strikes Ship Delivering Cargo for Ukrainian Forces to Chernomorsk Port – Military
Russia Strikes Ship Delivering Cargo for Ukrainian Forces to Chernomorsk Port – Military
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces struck a cargo ship delivering supplies to the port of Chernomorsk for the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.
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The Russian forces continued to strike Ukrainian port infrastructure and sea vessels involved in delivery of military cargo, the ministry said. "As a result of strikes during sea passage, a dry cargo ship delivering supplies to the port of Chernomorsk for the Ukrainian armed forces was struck," the statement read.
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Russia Strikes Ship Delivering Cargo for Ukrainian Forces to Chernomorsk Port – Military
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck a cargo ship delivering supplies to the port of Chernomorsk for the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.
The Russian forces continued to strike Ukrainian port infrastructure and sea vessels involved in delivery of military cargo, the ministry said.
"As a result of strikes during sea passage, a dry cargo ship delivering supplies to the port of Chernomorsk for the Ukrainian armed forces was struck," the statement read.