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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/russian-forces-liberate-annopolye-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1124851477.html
Russian Forces Liberate Annopolye Settlement in Kharkov Region
Russian Forces Liberate Annopolye Settlement in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Annopolye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-10-08T09:11+0000
2026-10-08T09:11+0000
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Ukraine lost up to 535 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to:"Seven guided aerial bombs, a US-made HIMARS rocket and 1,062 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry said.
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Russian Forces Liberate Annopolye Settlement in Kharkov Region

09:11 GMT 08.10.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankCombat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk
Combat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Annopolye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Ukraine lost up to 535 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
This is in addition to:
Up to 280 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Up to 295 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 210 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 160 by the Yug battlegroup
Over 30 by the Dnepr battlegroup
"Seven guided aerial bombs, a US-made HIMARS rocket and 1,062 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry said.
A BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Liberates Grachevka, Serdobino Settlements in Kharkov Region
2 October, 10:09 GMT
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