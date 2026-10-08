https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/russian-forces-liberate-annopolye-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1124851477.html
Russian Forces Liberate Annopolye Settlement in Kharkov Region
Russian Forces Liberate Annopolye Settlement in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Annopolye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-10-08T09:11+0000
2026-10-08T09:11+0000
2026-10-08T09:11+0000
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Ukraine lost up to 535 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to:"Seven guided aerial bombs, a US-made HIMARS rocket and 1,062 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/russia-liberates-grachevka-serdobino-settlements-in-kharkov-region-1124824427.html
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Russian Forces Liberate Annopolye Settlement in Kharkov Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Annopolye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Ukraine lost up to 535 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Up to 280 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Up to 295 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 210 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 160 by the Yug battlegroup
Over 30 by the Dnepr battlegroup
"Seven guided aerial bombs, a US-made HIMARS rocket and 1,062 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry said.