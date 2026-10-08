https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/russian-forces-liberate-annopolye-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1124851477.html

Russian Forces Liberate Annopolye Settlement in Kharkov Region

Russian Forces Liberate Annopolye Settlement in Kharkov Region

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Annopolye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2026-10-08T09:11+0000

2026-10-08T09:11+0000

2026-10-08T09:11+0000

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Ukraine lost up to 535 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to:"Seven guided aerial bombs, a US-made HIMARS rocket and 1,062 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/russia-liberates-grachevka-serdobino-settlements-in-kharkov-region-1124824427.html

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