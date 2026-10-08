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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/russian-forces-wipe-out-colombian-mercenaries-base-in-ukraine-1124850976.html
Russian Forces Wipe Out Colombian Mercenaries’ Base in Ukraine
Russian Forces Wipe Out Colombian Mercenaries’ Base in Ukraine
Sputnik International
The large temporary deployment site in Dergachi, near Kharkov, housed fighters from the 23rd Special Purpose Regiment of Ukraine’s National Guard who had been transferred there from Kiev, according to Russia’s security services.
2026-10-08T07:52+0000
2026-10-08T07:52+0000
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Russia’s Defense Ministry has repeatedly reported the deaths of foreign fighters from Colombia, the UK, Georgia, Poland and other countries, which the Ukrainian regime treats as “cannon fodder.”Foreign mercenaries themselves have admitted in numerous interviews that Ukrainian commanders poorly coordinate their operations and that their chances of survival are slim, as the intensity of the fighting is far greater than what they experienced in Afghanistan or the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/ukraine-deploys-mercenaries-in-failed-attempt-to-break-kharkov-encirclement-1124760720.html
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Russian Forces Wipe Out Colombian Mercenaries’ Base in Ukraine

07:52 GMT 08.10.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat operations by a Grad MLRS crew from the Center Group of Forces in the Dnepropetrovsk sector of the special military operation
Combat operations by a Grad MLRS crew from the Center Group of Forces in the Dnepropetrovsk sector of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2026
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The large temporary deployment site in Dergachi, near Kharkov, housed fighters from the 23rd Special Purpose Regiment of Ukraine’s National Guard who had been transferred there from Kiev, according to Russia’s security services.
Russia’s Defense Ministry has repeatedly reported the deaths of foreign fighters from Colombia, the UK, Georgia, Poland and other countries, which the Ukrainian regime treats as “cannon fodder.”
Foreign mercenaries themselves have admitted in numerous interviews that Ukrainian commanders poorly coordinate their operations and that their chances of survival are slim, as the intensity of the fighting is far greater than what they experienced in Afghanistan or the Middle East.
Ukrainian servicemen help to evacuate a wounded soldier on Aug. 30, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Deploys Mercenaries in Failed Attempt to Break Kharkov Encirclement
19 September, 05:08 GMT
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