https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/russian-forces-wipe-out-colombian-mercenaries-base-in-ukraine-1124850976.html
Russian Forces Wipe Out Colombian Mercenaries’ Base in Ukraine
Russian Forces Wipe Out Colombian Mercenaries’ Base in Ukraine
Sputnik International
The large temporary deployment site in Dergachi, near Kharkov, housed fighters from the 23rd Special Purpose Regiment of Ukraine’s National Guard who had been transferred there from Kiev, according to Russia’s security services.
2026-10-08T07:52+0000
2026-10-08T07:52+0000
2026-10-08T07:52+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
kharkov
defense ministry
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/03/1124829339_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0ade8f7680e08cb17ef60f53904b046c.jpg
Russia’s Defense Ministry has repeatedly reported the deaths of foreign fighters from Colombia, the UK, Georgia, Poland and other countries, which the Ukrainian regime treats as “cannon fodder.”Foreign mercenaries themselves have admitted in numerous interviews that Ukrainian commanders poorly coordinate their operations and that their chances of survival are slim, as the intensity of the fighting is far greater than what they experienced in Afghanistan or the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/ukraine-deploys-mercenaries-in-failed-attempt-to-break-kharkov-encirclement-1124760720.html
russia
ukraine
kharkov
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/03/1124829339_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_98214e3d42d48b5e850227e91007c31d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, kharkov, defense ministry
russia, ukraine, kharkov, defense ministry
Russian Forces Wipe Out Colombian Mercenaries’ Base in Ukraine
The large temporary deployment site in Dergachi, near Kharkov, housed fighters from the 23rd Special Purpose Regiment of Ukraine’s National Guard who had been transferred there from Kiev, according to Russia’s security services.
Russia’s Defense Ministry has repeatedly reported the deaths of foreign fighters from Colombia, the UK, Georgia, Poland and other countries, which the Ukrainian regime treats as “cannon fodder.”
Foreign mercenaries themselves have admitted in numerous interviews that Ukrainian commanders poorly coordinate their operations and that their chances of survival are slim, as the intensity of the fighting is far greater than what they experienced in Afghanistan or the Middle East.