https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/russian-forces-wipe-out-colombian-mercenaries-base-in-ukraine-1124850976.html

Russian Forces Wipe Out Colombian Mercenaries’ Base in Ukraine

Russian Forces Wipe Out Colombian Mercenaries’ Base in Ukraine

Sputnik International

The large temporary deployment site in Dergachi, near Kharkov, housed fighters from the 23rd Special Purpose Regiment of Ukraine’s National Guard who had been transferred there from Kiev, according to Russia’s security services.

2026-10-08T07:52+0000

2026-10-08T07:52+0000

2026-10-08T07:52+0000

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Russia’s Defense Ministry has repeatedly reported the deaths of foreign fighters from Colombia, the UK, Georgia, Poland and other countries, which the Ukrainian regime treats as “cannon fodder.”Foreign mercenaries themselves have admitted in numerous interviews that Ukrainian commanders poorly coordinate their operations and that their chances of survival are slim, as the intensity of the fighting is far greater than what they experienced in Afghanistan or the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/ukraine-deploys-mercenaries-in-failed-attempt-to-break-kharkov-encirclement-1124760720.html

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