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Ukrainian Conflict Requires Comprehensive Solution - Kremlin
Ukrainian Conflict Requires Comprehensive Solution - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian conflict requires a comprehensive solution, fragmented agreements will not lead to peace, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
2026-10-08T08:42+0000
2026-10-08T08:42+0000
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On Ukraine"We have repeatedly said that some fragmented solutions, fragmented agreements will not allow us to achieve a comprehensive settlement [of the conflict]. And it is very complex, and it must be comprehensive," Peskov told reporters. A temporary stop to the Ukrainian conflict will not help, the solution must be for future generations and guaranteed, the official said. At the same time, prospects for a peaceful resolution of the situation around Ukraine is not visible yet, Peskov added.India has put forward a segmented plan for the Ukrainian settlement, and Russia is grateful to India for its willingness to assist in this matter, the official told reporters.Russia welcomes any attempts and any efforts by states that can somehow contribute to the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Peskov said.On the Commonwealth of Independent StatesThe Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) format has proved its relevance to the participating countries, Peskov said.Russian President Vladimir Putin begins a two-day working visit to Turkmenistan on Thursday, where he will take part in a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State and the Caspian Environmental Summit in the Avaza national tourist zone on the eastern coast of the Caspian Sea.The CIS format has become the foundation for more advanced forms of integration among countries, the official said.On IranIf Iran deems it necessary to inform Russia about issues related to its withdrawal from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), this may be discussed at at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Peskov said.
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Ukrainian Conflict Requires Comprehensive Solution - Kremlin

08:42 GMT 08.10.2026
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaMoscow Kremlin. Spasskaya Tower
Moscow Kremlin. Spasskaya Tower - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2026
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian conflict requires a comprehensive solution, fragmented agreements will not lead to peace, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Ukraine

"We have repeatedly said that some fragmented solutions, fragmented agreements will not allow us to achieve a comprehensive settlement [of the conflict]. And it is very complex, and it must be comprehensive," Peskov told reporters.
A temporary stop to the Ukrainian conflict will not help, the solution must be for future generations and guaranteed, the official said.
At the same time, prospects for a peaceful resolution of the situation around Ukraine is not visible yet, Peskov added.
India has put forward a segmented plan for the Ukrainian settlement, and Russia is grateful to India for its willingness to assist in this matter, the official told reporters.
Russia welcomes any attempts and any efforts by states that can somehow contribute to the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Peskov said.

On the Commonwealth of Independent States

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) format has proved its relevance to the participating countries, Peskov said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin begins a two-day working visit to Turkmenistan on Thursday, where he will take part in a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State and the Caspian Environmental Summit in the Avaza national tourist zone on the eastern coast of the Caspian Sea.
The CIS format has become the foundation for more advanced forms of integration among countries, the official said.
"This evening, the president will have the opportunity to interact with all the other participants in the context of such cultural events. That is, contacts will take place with almost everyone," Peskov said.

On Iran

If Iran deems it necessary to inform Russia about issues related to its withdrawal from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), this may be discussed at at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Peskov said.
French President Emmanuel Macron reviews the troops during a military ceremony during a visit at the Digital Support and Cyber Command (CATNC) of the French Army as part of his New Year address to the Armed Forces, in Cesson-Sevigne, western France, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2026
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