https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/ukrainian-conflict-requires-comprehensive-solution---kremlin-1124851127.html

Ukrainian Conflict Requires Comprehensive Solution - Kremlin

Ukrainian Conflict Requires Comprehensive Solution - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian conflict requires a comprehensive solution, fragmented agreements will not lead to peace, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

2026-10-08T08:42+0000

2026-10-08T08:42+0000

2026-10-08T08:42+0000

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dmitry peskov

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On Ukraine"We have repeatedly said that some fragmented solutions, fragmented agreements will not allow us to achieve a comprehensive settlement [of the conflict]. And it is very complex, and it must be comprehensive," Peskov told reporters. A temporary stop to the Ukrainian conflict will not help, the solution must be for future generations and guaranteed, the official said. At the same time, prospects for a peaceful resolution of the situation around Ukraine is not visible yet, Peskov added.India has put forward a segmented plan for the Ukrainian settlement, and Russia is grateful to India for its willingness to assist in this matter, the official told reporters.Russia welcomes any attempts and any efforts by states that can somehow contribute to the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Peskov said.On the Commonwealth of Independent StatesThe Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) format has proved its relevance to the participating countries, Peskov said.Russian President Vladimir Putin begins a two-day working visit to Turkmenistan on Thursday, where he will take part in a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State and the Caspian Environmental Summit in the Avaza national tourist zone on the eastern coast of the Caspian Sea.The CIS format has become the foundation for more advanced forms of integration among countries, the official said.On IranIf Iran deems it necessary to inform Russia about issues related to its withdrawal from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), this may be discussed at at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Peskov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261007/europe-obsessed-with-militarization-turning-eu-into-military-political-bloc---kremlin-1124847541.html

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dmitry peskov, russia, ukraine, cis