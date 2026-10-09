https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/british-arms-firms-gain-direct-access-to-ukrainian-defense-sector-through-kiev-center-1124855907.html

British Arms Firms Gain Direct Access to Ukrainian Defense Sector Through Kiev Center

British Arms Firms Gain Direct Access to Ukrainian Defense Sector Through Kiev Center

Sputnik International

The UK Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday the opening of a business center in Kiev for small and medium-sized British companies working with the defense industry.

2026-10-09T09:47+0000

2026-10-09T09:47+0000

2026-10-09T09:47+0000

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"The UK’s first dedicated business centre for industry in Ukraine has now opened... The Kyiv Business Centre (KBC) is the first of its kind in the Ukrainian capital and is the result of close collaboration between the National Armaments Director (NAD) Group, industrial partners and finance industry," the ministry said in a statement. It said the center will help small and midsized enterprises build relationships with Ukrainian partners, obtain information on the situation on the ground, and engage in joint development, production, and investment activities. Russia says arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the peace settlement. The Kremlin has stated that the West pumping Ukraine with weapons does not facilitate talks and will have a negative impact. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously said NATO, by increasing its military budgets, is fueling global militarization and an arms race. He also pointed out that this is driven by false claims of an alleged threat from Russia, used by Western elites to extract money from taxpayers and explain their own economic blunders.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/russia-warns-uk-over-weapons-supplies-to-ukraine-1124756007.html

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