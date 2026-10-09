International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/british-arms-firms-gain-direct-access-to-ukrainian-defense-sector-through-kiev-center-1124855907.html
British Arms Firms Gain Direct Access to Ukrainian Defense Sector Through Kiev Center
British Arms Firms Gain Direct Access to Ukrainian Defense Sector Through Kiev Center
Sputnik International
The UK Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday the opening of a business center in Kiev for small and medium-sized British companies working with the defense industry.
2026-10-09T09:47+0000
2026-10-09T09:47+0000
world
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
nato
russia
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/09/1116071486_0:76:3072:1804_1920x0_80_0_0_b159507b21a33feca12a6f26a7dc653a.jpg
"The UK’s first dedicated business centre for industry in Ukraine has now opened... The Kyiv Business Centre (KBC) is the first of its kind in the Ukrainian capital and is the result of close collaboration between the National Armaments Director (NAD) Group, industrial partners and finance industry," the ministry said in a statement. It said the center will help small and midsized enterprises build relationships with Ukrainian partners, obtain information on the situation on the ground, and engage in joint development, production, and investment activities. Russia says arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the peace settlement. The Kremlin has stated that the West pumping Ukraine with weapons does not facilitate talks and will have a negative impact. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously said NATO, by increasing its military budgets, is fueling global militarization and an arms race. He also pointed out that this is driven by false claims of an alleged threat from Russia, used by Western elites to extract money from taxpayers and explain their own economic blunders.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/russia-warns-uk-over-weapons-supplies-to-ukraine-1124756007.html
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/09/1116071486_102:0:2833:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f0e94423549921f8c7e3ec50a7f3aaf4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
united kingdom (uk), ukraine, nato, russia
united kingdom (uk), ukraine, nato, russia

British Arms Firms Gain Direct Access to Ukrainian Defense Sector Through Kiev Center

09:47 GMT 09.10.2026
© Sputnik / Justin Griffiths-Williams / Go to the mediabankThe Westminster Palace (the building of British Parliament) in London.
The Westminster Palace (the building of British Parliament) in London. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2026
© Sputnik / Justin Griffiths-Williams
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday the opening of a business center in Kiev for small and medium-sized British companies working with the defense industry.
"The UK’s first dedicated business centre for industry in Ukraine has now opened... The Kyiv Business Centre (KBC) is the first of its kind in the Ukrainian capital and is the result of close collaboration between the National Armaments Director (NAD) Group, industrial partners and finance industry," the ministry said in a statement.
It said the center will help small and midsized enterprises build relationships with Ukrainian partners, obtain information on the situation on the ground, and engage in joint development, production, and investment activities.
Russia says arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the peace settlement. The Kremlin has stated that the West pumping Ukraine with weapons does not facilitate talks and will have a negative impact.
Russian President Vladimir Putin previously said NATO, by increasing its military budgets, is fueling global militarization and an arms race. He also pointed out that this is driven by false claims of an alleged threat from Russia, used by Western elites to extract money from taxpayers and explain their own economic blunders.
Украинские военнослужащие. Архивное фото - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2026
World
Russia Warns UK Over Weapons Supplies to Ukraine
18 September, 11:22 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала