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Russia Warns UK Over Weapons Supplies to Ukraine
Russia Warns UK Over Weapons Supplies to Ukraine
Sputnik International
The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it had summoned UK Charge d'Affaires in Moscow Danae Dholakia.
2026-09-18T11:22+0000
2026-09-18T11:22+0000
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“On September 18, UK Charge d'Affaires in Russia Danae Dholakia was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry has lodged a protest with the charge d'affaires in connection with London's increased supply of UAVs and other weapons to Kiev, the ministry said, adding that by supplying long‑range weapons to Kiev, London is putting itself in a position of accomplice to Kiev's atrocities. Against the backdrop of London's policy, Moscow reserves the right to take retaliatory measures in accordance with its right to self‑defense, the ministry said, adding that London bears full responsibility for any further unfavorable development of the situation. "The UK side has been required to abandon its escalatory course and bring its actions in line with its relevant international obligations," the statement said. The ministry also confirmed that any UK military facilities in Ukraine used to carry out strikes against the Russian territory are a legitimate target for the Russian armed forces, noting that the UK's actions in Ukraine clearly aim at prolonging and escalating the armed conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/russia-requests-clarification-from-us-turkiye-over-plans-to-supply-weapons-to-ukraine-1124582934.html
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Russia Warns UK Over Weapons Supplies to Ukraine

11:22 GMT 18.09.2026
© AP Photo / Kirsty WigglesworthУкраинские военнослужащие. Архивное фото
Украинские военнослужащие. Архивное фото - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2026
© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it had summoned UK Charge d'Affaires in Moscow Danae Dholakia.
“On September 18, UK Charge d'Affaires in Russia Danae Dholakia was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry has lodged a protest with the charge d'affaires in connection with London's increased supply of UAVs and other weapons to Kiev, the ministry said, adding that by supplying long‑range weapons to Kiev, London is putting itself in a position of accomplice to Kiev's atrocities.
"The UK side has been presented with a list of international obligations it is violating as a result of its support for Kiev,” the statement read.
Against the backdrop of London's policy, Moscow reserves the right to take retaliatory measures in accordance with its right to self‑defense, the ministry said, adding that London bears full responsibility for any further unfavorable development of the situation.
"The UK side has been required to abandon its escalatory course and bring its actions in line with its relevant international obligations," the statement said.
The ministry also confirmed that any UK military facilities in Ukraine used to carry out strikes against the Russian territory are a legitimate target for the Russian armed forces, noting that the UK's actions in Ukraine clearly aim at prolonging and escalating the armed conflict.
155 mm M795 artillery projectiles are stored for shipping to other facilities to complete the manufacturing process at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., Thursday, April 13, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2026
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15 August, 13:34 GMT
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