https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/cis-leaders-to-adopt-separate-resolution-on-need-to-preserve-shared-history---putin-1124855524.html
CIS Leaders to Adopt Separate Resolution on Need to Preserve Shared History - Putin
CIS Leaders to Adopt Separate Resolution on Need to Preserve Shared History - Putin
Sputnik International
The leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries will adopt a separate resolution on the necessity to safeguard their shared history, as the youth must know about the achievements of all the peoples of the Commonwealth during the Soviet era, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
2026-10-09T09:34+0000
2026-10-09T09:34+0000
2026-10-09T09:34+0000
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"I spoke about the importance of the joint efforts of CIS countries to safeguard our shared history and prevent its falsification. Young people must, without a doubt, know the truth about the achievements of our peoples during the Soviet era and the heroic feats of our fathers and grandfathers during the Great Patriotic War," the president said. The separate statement on the need to preserve historical memory, which the leaders are adopting today, will contribute to this goal, he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/putin-russia-cis-trade-turnover-in-2025-exceeded-110-billion-continues-to-grow-1124855022.html
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turkmenistan, commonwealth of independent states, cis, vladimir putin, history
CIS Leaders to Adopt Separate Resolution on Need to Preserve Shared History - Putin
TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan (Sputnik) - The leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States countries will adopt a separate resolution on the necessity to safeguard their shared history, as the youth must know about the achievements of all the peoples of the Commonwealth during the Soviet era, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"I spoke about the importance of the joint efforts of CIS countries to safeguard our shared history and prevent its falsification. Young people must, without a doubt, know the truth about the achievements of our peoples during the Soviet era and the heroic feats of our fathers and grandfathers during the Great Patriotic War," the president said.
The separate statement on the need to preserve historical memory, which the leaders are adopting today, will contribute to this goal, he added.