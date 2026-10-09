https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/cis-will-continue-to-participate-in-shaping-new-eurasian-security-architecture---statement-1124856529.html

CIS Will Continue to Participate in Shaping New Eurasian Security Architecture - Statement

CIS Will Continue to Participate in Shaping New Eurasian Security Architecture - Statement

Sputnik International

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will continue to contribute to shaping a new architecture for Eurasian security based on the UN Charter, a statement by the heads of CIS member states on the occasion of the organization's 35th anniversary read on Friday.

2026-10-09T12:17+0000

2026-10-09T12:17+0000

2026-10-09T12:17+0000

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"The Commonwealth of Independent States will continue to contribute to shaping a new architecture of Eurasian security based on the UN Charter, international law, and the principle of equal and indivisible security for all states of the Eurasian space," the statement read. The intensification and expansion of cooperation among regional international organizations in the Eurasian space are becoming a reliable tool for ensuring security and reducing tensions in the region, it added.Other key points:

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