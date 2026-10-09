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CIS Will Continue to Participate in Shaping New Eurasian Security Architecture - Statement
CIS Will Continue to Participate in Shaping New Eurasian Security Architecture - Statement
Sputnik International
The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will continue to contribute to shaping a new architecture for Eurasian security based on the UN Charter, a statement by the heads of CIS member states on the occasion of the organization's 35th anniversary read on Friday.
2026-10-09T12:17+0000
2026-10-09T12:17+0000
2026-10-09T12:17+0000
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"The Commonwealth of Independent States will continue to contribute to shaping a new architecture of Eurasian security based on the UN Charter, international law, and the principle of equal and indivisible security for all states of the Eurasian space," the statement read. The intensification and expansion of cooperation among regional international organizations in the Eurasian space are becoming a reliable tool for ensuring security and reducing tensions in the region, it added.Other key points:
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cis, commonwealth of independent states, turkmenistan
CIS Will Continue to Participate in Shaping New Eurasian Security Architecture - Statement
TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan (Sputnik) - The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) plans to continue contributing to a new architecture for Eurasian security, a statement by the heads of CIS member states on the occasion of the organization's 35th anniversary read on Friday.
"The Commonwealth of Independent States will continue to contribute to shaping a new architecture of Eurasian security based on the UN Charter, international law, and the principle of equal and indivisible security for all states of the Eurasian space," the statement read.
The intensification and expansion of cooperation among regional international organizations in the Eurasian space are becoming a reliable tool for ensuring security and reducing tensions in the region, it added.
CIS states will expand production cooperation ties and will promote greater effectiveness of joint activities in the scientific, technical, and innovation fields
Legal cooperation among the CIS member states contributes to the improvement and convergence of national legal systems
The expansion of cooperation with other international organizations in the Eurasian space is an important area of development
One of the fundamental tasks of interaction among the countries of the Commonwealth is the preservation of the memory of the victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War of 1941–1945
The heads of the CIS member states confirm their commitment to the development of cooperation in the area of the protection of human rights and freedoms, ensuring access to justice, and strengthening legal guarantees