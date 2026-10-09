https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/cuba-can-offer-countries-sustainable-digital-government-infrastructure---official-1124860175.html

Cuba Can Offer Countries Sustainable Digital Government Infrastructure - Official

Cuba Can Offer Countries Sustainable Digital Government Infrastructure - Official

Sputnik International

Cuba could offer other countries its digital government infrastructure, developed in response to external pressure, Cuban Deputy Communications Minister Pablo Julio Pla Feria said on Friday.

2026-10-09T13:41+0000

2026-10-09T13:41+0000

2026-10-10T10:04+0000

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"The digital architecture for public services, developed under intense pressure, can be adapted and offered to other countries seeking to ensure the digital sovereignty of all government procedures," he said at the Global Digital Forum in Moscow. Speaking at a session titled "Digital Sovereignty: From Resource to Export Asset," Pla Feria also noted that Cuba had created digital government services that make government procedures more accessible to more than 400,000 Cubans. Cuba's information technology sector had developed beyond even the government's expectations, the official added. The 2nd Global Digital Forum is being held in Moscow from October 8-10. Sputnik is the forum's general media partner.

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