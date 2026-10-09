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Digital Technologies Could Help Decrease Poverty in Nigeria - Innovation Minister
Digital Technologies Could Help Decrease Poverty in Nigeria - Innovation Minister
Sputnik International
Digital technologies could become one of the most effective tools for decreasing poverty and improving living standards in Nigeria, the country's innovation, science and technology minister, Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, said on Friday.
2026-10-09T14:16+0000
2026-10-10T09:57+0000
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Digital technologies are particularly important for Nigeria, as the country strives to bring its population out of poverty, Tochukwu Udeh said on the sidelines of the Global Digital Forum in Moscow. Nigeria believes that such technologies are one of the most powerful tools for transitioning people from poverty to prosperity relatively quickly, he added. Therefore, the Nigerian authorities aim not only to support researchers and developers, but also to help them bring their research findings to market, ensuring that innovations drive economic growth and boost the creators' own incomes, Tochukwu Udeh said. Nigeria already has an innovation support and commercialization program in place, with roughly 2,500 researchers and innovators receiving government funding, mentorship and assistance with market entry, he also said. Nigeria is also developing digital training programs for young people and students, viewing human capital as a key factor in the country's technological development, the minister added. Nigeria has a population of around 240 million, with a median age of 18 and roughly half of the residents even younger than that, Tochukwu Udeh said. Therefore, the authorities are advancing the Youth and Student Innovation initiative, which includes online digital skills training, subsequent in-person training for the most promising participants, mentorship, market entry assistance, and the creation of a professional community for knowledge sharing, he added. The 2nd Global Digital Forum is being held in Moscow from October 8-10. Sputnik is the forum's general media partner.
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Digital Technologies Could Help Decrease Poverty in Nigeria - Innovation Minister

14:16 GMT 09.10.2026 (Updated: 09:57 GMT 10.10.2026)
© AP Photo / Jenny KaneThis Aug. 11, 2019, file photo an iPhone displays the apps for Facebook and Messenger in New Orleans.
This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo an iPhone displays the apps for Facebook and Messenger in New Orleans. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2026
© AP Photo / Jenny Kane
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Digital technologies could become one of the most effective tools for decreasing poverty and improving living standards in Nigeria, the country's innovation, science and technology minister, Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, said on Friday.
Digital technologies are particularly important for Nigeria, as the country strives to bring its population out of poverty, Tochukwu Udeh said on the sidelines of the Global Digital Forum in Moscow. Nigeria believes that such technologies are one of the most powerful tools for transitioning people from poverty to prosperity relatively quickly, he added.
Therefore, the Nigerian authorities aim not only to support researchers and developers, but also to help them bring their research findings to market, ensuring that innovations drive economic growth and boost the creators' own incomes, Tochukwu Udeh said.
Nigeria already has an innovation support and commercialization program in place, with roughly 2,500 researchers and innovators receiving government funding, mentorship and assistance with market entry, he also said.
Nigeria is also developing digital training programs for young people and students, viewing human capital as a key factor in the country's technological development, the minister added.
Nigeria has a population of around 240 million, with a median age of 18 and roughly half of the residents even younger than that, Tochukwu Udeh said. Therefore, the authorities are advancing the Youth and Student Innovation initiative, which includes online digital skills training, subsequent in-person training for the most promising participants, mentorship, market entry assistance, and the creation of a professional community for knowledge sharing, he added.
The 2nd Global Digital Forum is being held in Moscow from October 8-10. Sputnik is the forum's general media partner.
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