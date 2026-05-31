https://sputnikglobe.com/20260531/dangote-refinery-to-turn-nigeria-from-oil-exporter-into-global-fuel-powerhouse-1124223674.html
Dangote Refinery to Turn Nigeria From Oil Exporter Into Global Fuel Powerhouse
Dangote Refinery to Turn Nigeria From Oil Exporter Into Global Fuel Powerhouse
Sputnik International
The Lagos refinery is building a flexible, mercantile model to make more money from the world fuel trade.
2026-05-31T16:34+0000
2026-05-31T16:34+0000
2026-05-31T16:34+0000
world
nigeria
lagos
oil
oil exports
oil pipeline
oil supplies
oil refinery
oil production
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/0c/1104061529_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_376739b40f975718084dcdff20ab6e08.jpg
Nigeria could reshape the African energy trade and break its dependence on imported fuel.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/nigeria-hopes-to-become-full-brics-member-in-coming-years-1123247657.html
nigeria
lagos
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/0c/1104061529_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b7f1402d53955866338ab92f5e84bc0b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
nigeria, lagos, oil, oil exports, oil pipeline, oil supplies, oil refinery, oil production
nigeria, lagos, oil, oil exports, oil pipeline, oil supplies, oil refinery, oil production
Dangote Refinery to Turn Nigeria From Oil Exporter Into Global Fuel Powerhouse
The Lagos refinery is building a flexible, mercantile model to make more money from the world fuel trade.
It plans to increase the number of crude oil types it refines from 40 to 130 to access the cheapest ones
Its target is 1.4 million barrels per day, rivalling the biggest Asian plants
Dangote became world's largest jet fuel exporter in April
It is building a full storage, petrochemicals and logistics chain
Nigeria
could reshape the African energy trade and break its dependence on imported fuel.
6 December 2025, 13:31 GMT