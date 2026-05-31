https://sputnikglobe.com/20260531/dangote-refinery-to-turn-nigeria-from-oil-exporter-into-global-fuel-powerhouse-1124223674.html

Dangote Refinery to Turn Nigeria From Oil Exporter Into Global Fuel Powerhouse

Dangote Refinery to Turn Nigeria From Oil Exporter Into Global Fuel Powerhouse

Sputnik International

The Lagos refinery is building a flexible, mercantile model to make more money from the world fuel trade.

2026-05-31T16:34+0000

2026-05-31T16:34+0000

2026-05-31T16:34+0000

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Nigeria could reshape the African energy trade and break its dependence on imported fuel.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/nigeria-hopes-to-become-full-brics-member-in-coming-years-1123247657.html

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nigeria, lagos, oil, oil exports, oil pipeline, oil supplies, oil refinery, oil production