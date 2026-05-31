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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260531/dangote-refinery-to-turn-nigeria-from-oil-exporter-into-global-fuel-powerhouse-1124223674.html
Dangote Refinery to Turn Nigeria From Oil Exporter Into Global Fuel Powerhouse
Dangote Refinery to Turn Nigeria From Oil Exporter Into Global Fuel Powerhouse
Sputnik International
The Lagos refinery is building a flexible, mercantile model to make more money from the world fuel trade.
2026-05-31T16:34+0000
2026-05-31T16:34+0000
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Nigeria could reshape the African energy trade and break its dependence on imported fuel.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/nigeria-hopes-to-become-full-brics-member-in-coming-years-1123247657.html
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nigeria, lagos, oil, oil exports, oil pipeline, oil supplies, oil refinery, oil production

Dangote Refinery to Turn Nigeria From Oil Exporter Into Global Fuel Powerhouse

16:34 GMT 31.05.2026
© AP Photo / Sunday AlambaHigh tension power lines pass through Makoko slum in Lagos, Nigeria.
High tension power lines pass through Makoko slum in Lagos, Nigeria. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2026
© AP Photo / Sunday Alamba
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The Lagos refinery is building a flexible, mercantile model to make more money from the world fuel trade.
It plans to increase the number of crude oil types it refines from 40 to 130 to access the cheapest ones
Its target is 1.4 million barrels per day, rivalling the biggest Asian plants
Dangote became world's largest jet fuel exporter in April
It is building a full storage, petrochemicals and logistics chain
Nigeria could reshape the African energy trade and break its dependence on imported fuel.
BRICS - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2025
World
Nigeria Hopes to Become Full BRICS Member in Coming Years
6 December 2025, 13:31 GMT
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