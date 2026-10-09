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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/east-timor-ready-to-discuss-air-links-with-russia---foreign-minister-1124854758.html
East Timor Ready to Discuss Air Links With Russia - Foreign Minister
East Timor Ready to Discuss Air Links With Russia - Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Timor-Leste, also known as East Timor, considers it important to establish an air connection with Russia, but operating direct flights between the countries would be technically challenging, East Timorese Foreign Minister Bendito Freitas told Sputnik.
2026-10-09T06:24+0000
2026-10-09T06:24+0000
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"It is worth discussing, and we remain hopeful. I believe direct flights would be quite difficult, given the technical aspects. However, air connectivity is very important," the minister said when asked about the possibility of establishing air links between Russia and Timor-Leste. Traveling from Timor-Leste to Russia is currently difficult, requiring several flights with stopovers in Indonesia and China, Freitas added. The straight-line distance between Moscow and Dili, the capital of Timor-Leste, is nearly 11,000 kilometers (6,835 miles). From October 4-6, Freitas paid Russia the first foreign minister's visit in the history of relations between the two nations. On Tuesday, he held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261006/lavrov-meets-with-east-timors-foreign-minister-bendito-freitas-1124840597.html
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East Timor Ready to Discuss Air Links With Russia - Foreign Minister

06:24 GMT 09.10.2026
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Dmitry Terekhov / MS-21-300 MS-21-300
MS-21-300 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2026
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Dmitry Terekhov / MS-21-300
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Timor-Leste, also known as East Timor, considers it important to establish an air connection with Russia, but operating direct flights between the countries would be technically challenging, East Timorese Foreign Minister Bendito Freitas told Sputnik.
"It is worth discussing, and we remain hopeful. I believe direct flights would be quite difficult, given the technical aspects. However, air connectivity is very important," the minister said when asked about the possibility of establishing air links between Russia and Timor-Leste.
Traveling from Timor-Leste to Russia is currently difficult, requiring several flights with stopovers in Indonesia and China, Freitas added.
The straight-line distance between Moscow and Dili, the capital of Timor-Leste, is nearly 11,000 kilometers (6,835 miles).
From October 4-6, Freitas paid Russia the first foreign minister's visit in the history of relations between the two nations. On Tuesday, he held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2026
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Lavrov Meets With East Timor’s Foreign Minister Bendito Freitas
6 October, 09:13 GMT
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