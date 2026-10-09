https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/east-timor-ready-to-discuss-air-links-with-russia---foreign-minister-1124854758.html

East Timor Ready to Discuss Air Links With Russia - Foreign Minister

East Timor Ready to Discuss Air Links With Russia - Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

Timor-Leste, also known as East Timor, considers it important to establish an air connection with Russia, but operating direct flights between the countries would be technically challenging, East Timorese Foreign Minister Bendito Freitas told Sputnik.

2026-10-09T06:24+0000

2026-10-09T06:24+0000

2026-10-09T06:24+0000

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russia

timor-leste (east timor)

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"It is worth discussing, and we remain hopeful. I believe direct flights would be quite difficult, given the technical aspects. However, air connectivity is very important," the minister said when asked about the possibility of establishing air links between Russia and Timor-Leste. Traveling from Timor-Leste to Russia is currently difficult, requiring several flights with stopovers in Indonesia and China, Freitas added. The straight-line distance between Moscow and Dili, the capital of Timor-Leste, is nearly 11,000 kilometers (6,835 miles). From October 4-6, Freitas paid Russia the first foreign minister's visit in the history of relations between the two nations. On Tuesday, he held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261006/lavrov-meets-with-east-timors-foreign-minister-bendito-freitas-1124840597.html

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