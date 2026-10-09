https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/eu-to-deploy-permanent-contingent-of-100-in-lebanon-as-part-of-military-mission---reports-1124855643.html

EU to Deploy Permanent Contingent of 100 in Lebanon as Part of Military Mission - Reports

EU to Deploy Permanent Contingent of 100 in Lebanon as Part of Military Mission - Reports

Sputnik International

The European Union's new military mission in Lebanon will include a permanent military component of around 100 personnel, and France and Italy are already competing to lead it, the Rapporteur newspaper reported on Friday.

2026-10-09T09:38+0000

2026-10-09T09:38+0000

2026-10-09T09:38+0000

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EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated during a visit to Beirut on Thursday that EU foreign ministers are expected to officially establish a new EU mission in Lebanon on October 12 to support the country's armed forces and internal security forces. Italy, France and Spain are set to provide the bulk of the force, the report added. The bulk of the EU military contingent will be based in Beirut, as there are no plans to deploy forces in the south of the country near the border with Israel. France is pushing to lead the mission initially, while Italy has already identified a candidate to command it, an unnamed diplomat said, adding that the commandment is expected to rotate annually. During their visit to Beirut, Kallas and EU Military Committee chair General Sean Clancy received a formal invitation from the Lebanese leaders authorizing the EU to establish the mission, Rapporteur reported, citing the source.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/israel-intensifying-attacks-on-southern-lebanon-people-wounded---military-source-1124543745.html

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