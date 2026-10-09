https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/maduros-wife-paroled-into-us-to-participate-in-criminal-proceedings-in-january---dhs-1124857654.html

Maduro's Wife Paroled Into US to Participate in Criminal Proceedings in January - DHS

Maduro's Wife Paroled Into US to Participate in Criminal Proceedings in January - DHS

Sputnik International

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - In January, US authorities granted Venezuelan First Lady Cilia Flores temporary permission to enter the country to participate in... 09.10.2026, Sputnik International

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"On January 3, Cilia Flores, an illegal alien from Venezuela, arrived at the New York Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York. Flores was paroled into the United States for criminal proceedings and turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service," a DHS spokesperson said. The DHS referred RIA Novosti's questions regarding Flores's health to the Department of Justice and the Marshals Service. On Thursday, the Associated Press reported, citing Flores's lawyers, that she may have suffered a minor heart attack in July while in US custody and had also lost more than 11 kilograms (25 pounds). Last month, the lawyers sought her release from jail and home detention pending trial, citing her heart condition. However, a New York Court denied bail, CBS News reported on Thursday, citing the judge. On Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's son, Nicolas Maduro Guerra, said Flores suffers from heart problems, and there are no conditions in the prison where she is being held to recover from the surgery she needs. On January 3, the United States conducted a major military assault on the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, that led to the abduction of Maduro and his wife. Both were flown to New York to be tried under US legislation on charges of "narco-terrorism."

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