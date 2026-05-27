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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/russia-strongly-condemns-seizure-of-maduro---shoigu-1124198974.html
Russia Strongly Condemns Seizure of Maduro - Shoigu
Russia Strongly Condemns Seizure of Maduro - Shoigu
Sputnik International
Russia strongly condemns the United States' actions in Venezuela and the seizure of the country’s president, Nicolas Maduro, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.
2026-05-27T14:18+0000
2026-05-27T14:18+0000
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"Our principled position on the situation surrounding Venezuela is well known. We strongly condemn the actions of Washington, which carried out a brutal armed invasion on January 3, during which the legitimate head of state, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife were captured, and dozens of Venezuelan and Cuban citizens were killed," Shoigu said at a meeting with Venezuelan National Defense Council Secretary General Jose Adelino Ornelas Ferreira. He called the US actions an act of aggression that violated all fundamental norms of law. Shoigu also said that Russia and Venezuela are linked by a long history of strategic partnership and productive cooperation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/us-prosecutors-preparing-new-criminal-investigation-into-maduro---reports-1124153366.html
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Russia Strongly Condemns Seizure of Maduro - Shoigu

14:18 GMT 27.05.2026
© AP Photo / Matias DelacroixPresident Nicolas Maduro gestures during a news conference at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, three days after his disputed reelection. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
President Nicolas Maduro gestures during a news conference at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, three days after his disputed reelection. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2026
© AP Photo / Matias Delacroix
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia strongly condemns the United States' actions in Venezuela and the seizure of the country’s president, Nicolas Maduro, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.
"Our principled position on the situation surrounding Venezuela is well known. We strongly condemn the actions of Washington, which carried out a brutal armed invasion on January 3, during which the legitimate head of state, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife were captured, and dozens of Venezuelan and Cuban citizens were killed," Shoigu said at a meeting with Venezuelan National Defense Council Secretary General Jose Adelino Ornelas Ferreira.
He called the US actions an act of aggression that violated all fundamental norms of law.
Shoigu also said that Russia and Venezuela are linked by a long history of strategic partnership and productive cooperation.

On January 3, the US attacked Venezuela to capture Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The presidential couple was taken to New York. US President Donald Trump said Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in narco-terrorism and posing a threat, including to the US. Maduro and his wife pleaded not guilty.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima after his kidnapping by US forces. Social media photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2026
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