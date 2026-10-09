https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/neutral-status-of-ukraine-must-be-basis-for-conflict-settlement---us-analyst-1124856969.html
Neutral Status of Ukraine Must Be Basis for Conflict Settlement - US Analyst
Neutral Status of Ukraine Must Be Basis for Conflict Settlement - US Analyst
Sputnik International
The neutral status of Ukraine and its refusal to participate in any military alliances must be the basis for settling the ongoing conflict, US analyst Andrew Napolitano said.
2026-10-09T13:00+0000
2026-10-09T13:00+0000
2026-10-09T13:00+0000
world
russia
ukraine
us
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/18/1122483723_0:76:3371:1972_1920x0_80_0_0_a90a40d784688ab5bcd53b163d6d4e37.jpg
"The ultimate objective should therefore be Ukrainian neutrality, not Ukrainian subordination to either Washington or Moscow. Ukraine should be free, independent, sovereign, economically open, and military nonaligned," Napolitano wrote in an article for Russian magazine Politika. Neutrality must be combined with the preservation of Ukraine's state sovereignty and the opportunity to develop economic relations with other countries, the analyst added. Russia has repeatedly given Ukraine's neutral and non-bloc status as one of the conditions for settling the conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Ukraine's neutral status remains Russia's goal and recalled that this status is enshrined in the Declaration on the State Sovereignty of Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/corruption-in-ukraine-hinders-peaceful-settlement---russian-foreign-intel-1124816678.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/18/1122483723_320:0:3051:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5934e8db66f02f30ed2c6f73d3fea05a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, us
Neutral Status of Ukraine Must Be Basis for Conflict Settlement - US Analyst
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The neutral status of Ukraine and its refusal to participate in any military alliances must be the basis for settling the ongoing conflict, US analyst Andrew Napolitano said.
"The ultimate objective should therefore be Ukrainian neutrality, not Ukrainian subordination to either Washington or Moscow. Ukraine should be free, independent, sovereign, economically open, and military nonaligned," Napolitano wrote in an article for Russian magazine Politika.
Neutrality must be combined with the preservation of Ukraine's state sovereignty and the opportunity to develop economic relations with other countries, the analyst added.
Russia has repeatedly given Ukraine's neutral and non-bloc status as one of the conditions for settling the conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Ukraine's neutral status remains Russia's goal and recalled that this status is enshrined in the Declaration on the State Sovereignty of Ukraine.