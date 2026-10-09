https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/neutral-status-of-ukraine-must-be-basis-for-conflict-settlement---us-analyst-1124856969.html

Neutral Status of Ukraine Must Be Basis for Conflict Settlement - US Analyst

Neutral Status of Ukraine Must Be Basis for Conflict Settlement - US Analyst

Sputnik International

The neutral status of Ukraine and its refusal to participate in any military alliances must be the basis for settling the ongoing conflict, US analyst Andrew Napolitano said.

2026-10-09T13:00+0000

2026-10-09T13:00+0000

2026-10-09T13:00+0000

world

russia

ukraine

us

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/18/1122483723_0:76:3371:1972_1920x0_80_0_0_a90a40d784688ab5bcd53b163d6d4e37.jpg

"The ultimate objective should therefore be Ukrainian neutrality, not Ukrainian subordination to either Washington or Moscow. Ukraine should be free, independent, sovereign, economically open, and military nonaligned," Napolitano wrote in an article for Russian magazine Politika. Neutrality must be combined with the preservation of Ukraine's state sovereignty and the opportunity to develop economic relations with other countries, the analyst added. Russia has repeatedly given Ukraine's neutral and non-bloc status as one of the conditions for settling the conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Ukraine's neutral status remains Russia's goal and recalled that this status is enshrined in the Declaration on the State Sovereignty of Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/corruption-in-ukraine-hinders-peaceful-settlement---russian-foreign-intel-1124816678.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, us