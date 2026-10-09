https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/putin-thanks-uralvagonzavod-for-90-years-of-service-to-russias-defense-industry-1124856408.html

Putin Thanks Uralvagonzavod for 90 Years of Service to Russia’s Defense Industry

Putin Thanks Uralvagonzavod for 90 Years of Service to Russia’s Defense Industry

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Uralvagonzavod, one of Russia's largest tank manufacturers, on its 90th anniversary, praising its role in supplying the armed forces with modern military equipment.

2026-10-09T11:54+0000

2026-10-09T11:54+0000

2026-10-09T11:54+0000

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vladimir putin

uralvagonzavod

kremlin

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"You clearly and promptly fulfill state defense orders, create modern military and special equipment that helps our heroes carry out their assigned tasks with honor during the special military operation," Putin said in a congratulatory message published by the Kremlin.The Russian leader also highlighted the plant's historic role during WWII, when it produced 25,914 T-34 tanks, and praised the workers' contribution to the creation of the Ural Volunteer Tank Corps.Putin thanked the company's employees and veterans for their service to the country, emphasizing that today's workforce continues the traditions established by previous generations.Since its founding in 1936, Uralvagonzavod has produced over 100,000 combat vehicles and 1.25 million railway cars. According to the company, it has introduced more than 300 modifications to its armored vehicles to improve combat performance and protection, currently manufactures T-72B3M and T-90M Proryv tanks, and is developing next-generation armored vehicles.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/rostecs-uralvagonzavod-sends-t-90m-and-t-72b3m-tanks-to-russian-army-for-tankmans-day-1124722672.html

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