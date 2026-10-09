https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/russia-hits-dry-cargo-ship-delivering-military-cargo-to-port-of-odessa-defense-ministry-1124858013.html

Russia Hits Dry Cargo Ship Delivering Military Cargo to Port of Odessa - Defense Ministry

Russia Hits Dry Cargo Ship Delivering Military Cargo to Port of Odessa - Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

A dry cargo ship delivering military cargo to port of Odessa was struck in the sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2026-10-09T17:39+0000

2026-10-09T17:39+0000

2026-10-09T17:39+0000

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The Russian armed forces continued to launch strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles against the port infrastructure of Ukraine and naval vessels involved in the delivery of military goods, the ministry said. "In addition, a dry cargo type marine vessel, which was delivering military cargo to the port of Odessa, was hit by the sea," the ministry said. A cargo ship delivering dual-use cargo for the Ukrainian forces was hit in the port of Chernomorsk, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/russias-strikes-choke-ukraines-war-machine-of-power--logistics-fuel-new-regions-liberation-1124852076.html

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