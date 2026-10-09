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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/russia-liberates-kiyanitsa-settlement-in-sumy-region-1124855278.html
Russia Liberates Kiyanitsa Settlement in Sumy Region
Russia Liberates Kiyanitsa Settlement in Sumy Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Kiyanitsa in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-10-09T09:02+0000
2026-10-09T09:28+0000
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The liberation allows to expand the security zone established to prevent the Ukrainian shelling of Russian regions.Ukraine lost over 3,415 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said."In total, in the area of responsibility of the Center troop grouping, Ukrainian armed formations suffered losses of more than 3,415 military personnel, 23 armored combat vehicles, 69 vehicles, six field artillery pieces, and 13 electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.This is in addition to: The Russian air defense systems shot down:Additionally, the Russian armed forces carried out one massive strike and seven group strikes, hitting Ukrainian defense industry enterprises, as well as logistics and telecommunications centers, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/russia-liberates-grachevka-serdobino-settlements-in-kharkov-region-1124824427.html
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Russia Liberates Kiyanitsa Settlement in Sumy Region

09:02 GMT 09.10.2026 (Updated: 09:28 GMT 09.10.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankCombat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk
Combat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Kiyanitsa in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
The liberation allows to expand the security zone established to prevent the Ukrainian shelling of Russian regions.
Ukraine lost over 3,415 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.
"In total, in the area of responsibility of the Center troop grouping, Ukrainian armed formations suffered losses of more than 3,415 military personnel, 23 armored combat vehicles, 69 vehicles, six field artillery pieces, and 13 electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to:
Over 1,850 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 1,845 by the Vostok battlegroup
Over 1,565 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 1,215 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 245 by the Dnepr battlegroup
The Russian air defense systems shot down:
31 guided aerial bombs
9 US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers
17 long-range Flamingo cruise missiles
7,389 aircraft-type UAVs
Additionally, the Russian armed forces carried out one massive strike and seven group strikes, hitting Ukrainian defense industry enterprises, as well as logistics and telecommunications centers, the ministry said.
A BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Liberates Grachevka, Serdobino Settlements in Kharkov Region
2 October, 10:09 GMT
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