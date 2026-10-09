https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/russia-liberates-kiyanitsa-settlement-in-sumy-region-1124855278.html

Russia Liberates Kiyanitsa Settlement in Sumy Region

Russia Liberates Kiyanitsa Settlement in Sumy Region

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Kiyanitsa in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2026-10-09T09:02+0000

2026-10-09T09:02+0000

2026-10-09T09:28+0000

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The liberation allows to expand the security zone established to prevent the Ukrainian shelling of Russian regions.Ukraine lost over 3,415 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said."In total, in the area of responsibility of the Center troop grouping, Ukrainian armed formations suffered losses of more than 3,415 military personnel, 23 armored combat vehicles, 69 vehicles, six field artillery pieces, and 13 electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.This is in addition to: The Russian air defense systems shot down:Additionally, the Russian armed forces carried out one massive strike and seven group strikes, hitting Ukrainian defense industry enterprises, as well as logistics and telecommunications centers, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/russia-liberates-grachevka-serdobino-settlements-in-kharkov-region-1124824427.html

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