https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/russia-liberates-kiyanitsa-settlement-in-sumy-region-1124855278.html
Russia Liberates Kiyanitsa Settlement in Sumy Region
Russia Liberates Kiyanitsa Settlement in Sumy Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Kiyanitsa in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-10-09T09:02+0000
2026-10-09T09:02+0000
2026-10-09T09:28+0000
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The liberation allows to expand the security zone established to prevent the Ukrainian shelling of Russian regions.Ukraine lost over 3,415 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said."In total, in the area of responsibility of the Center troop grouping, Ukrainian armed formations suffered losses of more than 3,415 military personnel, 23 armored combat vehicles, 69 vehicles, six field artillery pieces, and 13 electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.This is in addition to: The Russian air defense systems shot down:Additionally, the Russian armed forces carried out one massive strike and seven group strikes, hitting Ukrainian defense industry enterprises, as well as logistics and telecommunications centers, the ministry said.
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Russia Liberates Kiyanitsa Settlement in Sumy Region
09:02 GMT 09.10.2026 (Updated: 09:28 GMT 09.10.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Kiyanitsa in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
The liberation allows to expand the security zone established to prevent the Ukrainian shelling of Russian regions.
Ukraine lost over 3,415 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.
"In total, in the area of responsibility of the Center troop grouping, Ukrainian armed formations suffered losses of more than 3,415 military personnel, 23 armored combat vehicles, 69 vehicles, six field artillery pieces, and 13 electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
Over 1,850 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 1,845 by the Vostok battlegroup
Over 1,565 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 1,215 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 245 by the Dnepr battlegroup
The Russian air defense systems shot down:
9 US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers
17 long-range Flamingo cruise missiles
Additionally, the Russian armed forces carried out one massive strike and seven group strikes, hitting Ukrainian defense industry enterprises, as well as logistics and telecommunications centers, the ministry said.