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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/russia-ready-to-share-experience-fighting-deepfakes-with-global-south--zakharova-1124860302.html
Russia Ready to Share Experience Fighting Deepfakes With Global South – Zakharova
Russia Ready to Share Experience Fighting Deepfakes With Global South – Zakharova
Sputnik International
Russia's experience combating deepfakes and AI-driven fraud could benefit Global South countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2nd Global Digital Forum.
2026-10-09T15:06+0000
2026-10-10T10:28+0000
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She pointed to Russia's fact-checking association, which has expanded internationally, and cited a September 17 report by Russian researchers disputing accounts of events in Bucha as an example of cross-border cooperation, saying journalists and fact-checkers from other countries had contributed additional material.The 2nd Global Digital Forum is being held in Moscow from October 8-10. Sputnik is the forum's general media partner.
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Zakharova on Deepfakes at Global Digital Forum
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Zakharova on Deepfakes at Global Digital Forum
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Russia Ready to Share Experience Fighting Deepfakes With Global South – Zakharova

15:06 GMT 09.10.2026 (Updated: 10:28 GMT 10.10.2026)
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Russia's experience combating deepfakes and AI-driven fraud could benefit Global South countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2nd Global Digital Forum.
She pointed to Russia's fact-checking association, which has expanded internationally, and cited a September 17 report by Russian researchers disputing accounts of events in Bucha as an example of cross-border cooperation, saying journalists and fact-checkers from other countries had contributed additional material.
The 2nd Global Digital Forum is being held in Moscow from October 8-10. Sputnik is the forum's general media partner.
In this handout photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2026
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