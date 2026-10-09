https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/russia-ready-to-share-experience-fighting-deepfakes-with-global-south--zakharova-1124860302.html

Russia Ready to Share Experience Fighting Deepfakes With Global South – Zakharova

Russia Ready to Share Experience Fighting Deepfakes With Global South – Zakharova

Sputnik International

Russia's experience combating deepfakes and AI-driven fraud could benefit Global South countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2nd Global Digital Forum.

2026-10-09T15:06+0000

2026-10-09T15:06+0000

2026-10-10T10:28+0000

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maria zakharova

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She pointed to Russia's fact-checking association, which has expanded internationally, and cited a September 17 report by Russian researchers disputing accounts of events in Bucha as an example of cross-border cooperation, saying journalists and fact-checkers from other countries had contributed additional material.The 2nd Global Digital Forum is being held in Moscow from October 8-10. Sputnik is the forum's general media partner.

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