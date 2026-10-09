https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/russian-citizens-never-left-without-diplomatic-assistance---zakharova-1124859778.html

Russian Citizens Never Left Without Diplomatic Assistance - Zakharova

Russian Citizens Never Left Without Diplomatic Assistance - Zakharova

Sputnik International

Russian citizens are never left without the assistance of diplomats, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday, commenting on the detention of Russian blogger Mikhail Zvinchuk and his wife Valeria in Montenegro.

2026-10-09T16:01+0000

2026-10-09T16:01+0000

2026-10-10T09:52+0000

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"I can assure you, and I think you have no reason to doubt, that Russian citizens are never left without the assistance of diplomats in such a situation," Zakharova told reporters on the sidelines of the Global Digital Forum. The Russian Embassy in Montenegro contacted the local authorities immediately after the information about the detention appeared, with the circumstances being clarified and contacts being maintained with all parties, the spokeswoman added. Zvinchuk, his wife Valeria and three of their colleagues were detained in the city of Risan in Montenegro. Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajic has confirmed the detention, adding that the situation requires careful verification. Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya media group and the RT broadcaster, expressed confidence that the detainees would be returned to Russia. The 2nd Global Digital Forum is being held in Moscow from October 8-10. Sputnik is the forum's general media partner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261007/russias-zakharova-condemns-use-of-force-against-french-student-protesters-1124844879.html

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