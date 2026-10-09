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Southeast, South Asia, Africa, South America Interested in Russian AI - Filipino Expert
Southeast, South Asia, Africa, South America Interested in Russian AI - Filipino Expert
Sputnik International
Countries of Southeast and South Asia, Africa and South America are interested in Russian artificial intelligence, as well as in Russia's experience in lending, Cristina Amor Maclang, co-founder of the International Digital Economies Association (iDEA) and the Filipino agency GeiserMaclang, said on Friday.
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"These are precisely the tools that most of us around the world need – Southeast Asia, South Asia, Africa and even South America... We all need Russian 'AI brains'... We need Russian developments in artificial intelligence and Russian experience in lending," Maclang said at a practical workshop on the digital transformation of healthcare systems on the sidelines of the Global Digital Forum. Google's operation is also based on Russian mathematical technologies, Maclang noted, adding that many countries in Southeast Asia currently use the technologies of Russia's T-Bank in lending. The 2nd Global Digital Forum is being held in Moscow from October 8-10. Sputnik is the forum's general media partner.
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Southeast, South Asia, Africa, South America Interested in Russian AI - Filipino Expert

14:02 GMT 09.10.2026 (Updated: 10:01 GMT 10.10.2026)
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanA visitor past by an ad promoting Artificial Intelligence for the upcoming World Artificial Intelligence Conference held in Shanghai, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A visitor past by an ad promoting Artificial Intelligence for the upcoming World Artificial Intelligence Conference held in Shanghai, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Countries of Southeast and South Asia, Africa and South America are interested in Russian artificial intelligence, as well as in Russia's experience in lending, Cristina Amor Maclang, co-founder of the International Digital Economies Association (iDEA) and the Filipino agency GeiserMaclang, said on Friday.
"These are precisely the tools that most of us around the world need – Southeast Asia, South Asia, Africa and even South America... We all need Russian 'AI brains'... We need Russian developments in artificial intelligence and Russian experience in lending," Maclang said at a practical workshop on the digital transformation of healthcare systems on the sidelines of the Global Digital Forum.
Google's operation is also based on Russian mathematical technologies, Maclang noted, adding that many countries in Southeast Asia currently use the technologies of Russia's T-Bank in lending.
The 2nd Global Digital Forum is being held in Moscow from October 8-10. Sputnik is the forum's general media partner.
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