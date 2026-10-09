https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/southeast-south-asia-africa-south-america-interested-in-russian-ai---filipino-expert-1124860061.html
Southeast, South Asia, Africa, South America Interested in Russian AI - Filipino Expert
Southeast, South Asia, Africa, South America Interested in Russian AI - Filipino Expert
Sputnik International
Countries of Southeast and South Asia, Africa and South America are interested in Russian artificial intelligence, as well as in Russia's experience in lending, Cristina Amor Maclang, co-founder of the International Digital Economies Association (iDEA) and the Filipino agency GeiserMaclang, said on Friday.
2026-10-09T14:02+0000
2026-10-09T14:02+0000
2026-10-10T10:01+0000
world
south america
russia
southeast asia
sub-saharan africa
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/1b/1123535643_0:126:3072:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_d79f14c2de448d2cbe05717640dc2306.jpg
"These are precisely the tools that most of us around the world need – Southeast Asia, South Asia, Africa and even South America... We all need Russian 'AI brains'... We need Russian developments in artificial intelligence and Russian experience in lending," Maclang said at a practical workshop on the digital transformation of healthcare systems on the sidelines of the Global Digital Forum. Google's operation is also based on Russian mathematical technologies, Maclang noted, adding that many countries in Southeast Asia currently use the technologies of Russia's T-Bank in lending. The 2nd Global Digital Forum is being held in Moscow from October 8-10. Sputnik is the forum's general media partner.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/russia-suggests-strengthening-brics-cooperation-in-ai-digital-transformation-1124577842.html
south america
russia
southeast asia
sub-saharan africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/1b/1123535643_143:0:2874:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_db58ad70f9b2ea50537f99a50415fb59.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
south america, russia, southeast asia, sub-saharan africa
south america, russia, southeast asia, sub-saharan africa
Southeast, South Asia, Africa, South America Interested in Russian AI - Filipino Expert
14:02 GMT 09.10.2026 (Updated: 10:01 GMT 10.10.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Countries of Southeast and South Asia, Africa and South America are interested in Russian artificial intelligence, as well as in Russia's experience in lending, Cristina Amor Maclang, co-founder of the International Digital Economies Association (iDEA) and the Filipino agency GeiserMaclang, said on Friday.
"These are precisely the tools that most of us around the world need – Southeast Asia, South Asia, Africa and even South America... We all need Russian 'AI brains'... We need Russian developments in artificial intelligence and Russian experience in lending," Maclang said at a practical workshop on the digital transformation of healthcare systems on the sidelines of the Global Digital Forum.
Google's operation is also based on Russian mathematical technologies, Maclang noted, adding that many countries in Southeast Asia currently use the technologies of Russia's T-Bank in lending.
The 2nd Global Digital Forum is being held in Moscow from October 8-10. Sputnik is the forum's general media partner.