https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/southeast-south-asia-africa-south-america-interested-in-russian-ai---filipino-expert-1124860061.html

Southeast, South Asia, Africa, South America Interested in Russian AI - Filipino Expert

Southeast, South Asia, Africa, South America Interested in Russian AI - Filipino Expert

Sputnik International

Countries of Southeast and South Asia, Africa and South America are interested in Russian artificial intelligence, as well as in Russia's experience in lending, Cristina Amor Maclang, co-founder of the International Digital Economies Association (iDEA) and the Filipino agency GeiserMaclang, said on Friday.

2026-10-09T14:02+0000

2026-10-09T14:02+0000

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"These are precisely the tools that most of us around the world need – Southeast Asia, South Asia, Africa and even South America... We all need Russian 'AI brains'... We need Russian developments in artificial intelligence and Russian experience in lending," Maclang said at a practical workshop on the digital transformation of healthcare systems on the sidelines of the Global Digital Forum. Google's operation is also based on Russian mathematical technologies, Maclang noted, adding that many countries in Southeast Asia currently use the technologies of Russia's T-Bank in lending. The 2nd Global Digital Forum is being held in Moscow from October 8-10. Sputnik is the forum's general media partner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/russia-suggests-strengthening-brics-cooperation-in-ai-digital-transformation-1124577842.html

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