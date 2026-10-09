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Successful US-Iran Talks Only Possible If Based on Mutual Respect - Iranian President
Successful US-Iran Talks Only Possible If Based on Mutual Respect - Iranian President
Sputnik International
Successful negotiations between the United States and Iran are possible only if they are conducted based on mutual respect, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday.
2026-10-09T12:56+0000
2026-10-09T12:56+0000
2026-10-09T12:56+0000
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"Iran constantly emphasizes that dialogue and diplomatic solutions are necessary to establish lasting peace and stability. However, negotiations make sense and can be successful only if they are based on mutual respect, mutual obligations, and the rejection of pressure and threats," Pezeshkian said during the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit in Turkmenistan. Iran was attacked twice in one year by the US and Israel, which had an impact on many countries both in the Middle East and around the world, the Iranian president added. Negotiations under conditions of forceful pressure are not negotiations, but coercion and the imposition of will, he said. Pezeshkian is attending a CIS summit for the first time.
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masoud pezeshkian, iran, us, commonwealth of independent states
masoud pezeshkian, iran, us, commonwealth of independent states
Successful US-Iran Talks Only Possible If Based on Mutual Respect - Iranian President
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Successful negotiations between the United States and Iran are possible only if they are conducted based on mutual respect, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday.
"Iran constantly emphasizes that dialogue and diplomatic solutions are necessary to establish lasting peace and stability. However, negotiations make sense and can be successful only if they are based on mutual respect, mutual obligations, and the rejection of pressure and threats," Pezeshkian said during the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit in Turkmenistan.
Iran was attacked twice in one year by the US and Israel, which had an impact on many countries both in the Middle East and around the world, the Iranian president added.
Negotiations under conditions of forceful pressure are not negotiations, but coercion and the imposition of will, he said.
Pezeshkian is attending a CIS summit for the first time.