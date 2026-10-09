https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/successful-us-iran-talks-only-possible-if-based-on-mutual-respect---iranian-president-1124856844.html

Successful US-Iran Talks Only Possible If Based on Mutual Respect - Iranian President

Successful US-Iran Talks Only Possible If Based on Mutual Respect - Iranian President

Sputnik International

Successful negotiations between the United States and Iran are possible only if they are conducted based on mutual respect, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday.

2026-10-09T12:56+0000

2026-10-09T12:56+0000

2026-10-09T12:56+0000

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"Iran constantly emphasizes that dialogue and diplomatic solutions are necessary to establish lasting peace and stability. However, negotiations make sense and can be successful only if they are based on mutual respect, mutual obligations, and the rejection of pressure and threats," Pezeshkian said during the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit in Turkmenistan. Iran was attacked twice in one year by the US and Israel, which had an impact on many countries both in the Middle East and around the world, the Iranian president added. Negotiations under conditions of forceful pressure are not negotiations, but coercion and the imposition of will, he said. Pezeshkian is attending a CIS summit for the first time.

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