https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/top-ai-firms-planning-for-response-to-public-revolt-in-event-of-major-incident---reports-1124857366.html

Top AI Firms Planning for Response to Public Revolt in Event of Major Incident - Reports

Top AI Firms Planning for Response to Public Revolt in Event of Major Incident - Reports

Sputnik International

Top AI firms are preparing plans for how to respond to a social and political revolt that could happen after a possible major incident involving the technology, Axios reported on Friday.

2026-10-09T14:32+0000

2026-10-09T14:32+0000

2026-10-09T14:32+0000

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The plans are being prepared by executives at Anthropic and OpenAI, the report said, adding that scenarios involve a large-scale event, such as a cyberattack that would prevent access to anything ranging from financial services, internet connectivity to energy and water pumping stations. Such a scenario could turn the public against top AI executives like Dario Amodei and Sam Altman, or even US President Donald Trump, who has been a staunch defender of the technology's development and dismissed concerns regarding the dangers posed by it, in a bid to keep the country's lead over China, the report added. Companies expect to be blamed, in case of an incident, regardless of whether it is caused by a rogue-agent breaking free from its testing environment, or whether a "bad" actor gains knowledge on how to control already available models, the report continued. In late August, OpenAI announced a slowdown in its AI model development after the Hugging Face breach. The firm has since disclosed six additional incidents involving its models attempting to independently access account data. The models also concealed errors, uploaded files to the public internet, and exchanged data. There have also been reports of OpenAI AI agents attempting to hack government websites in Australia and Canada.

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