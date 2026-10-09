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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/trump-announces-big-news-related-to-diesel-fuel-situation-1124858133.html
Trump Announces Big News Related to Diesel Fuel Situation
Trump Announces Big News Related to Diesel Fuel Situation
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that there is going to be a big announcement related to the situation with diesel fuel.
2026-10-09T17:45+0000
2026-10-09T17:45+0000
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On Monday, Trump signed an executive order temporarily authorizing the use of dyed diesel fuel on public roads and granting a deferral on federal diesel taxes amid record-high prices. Dyed-red diesel is traditionally intended exclusively for agricultural and construction machinery; however, amidst a sharp rise in prices, the administration has lifted restrictions on its use until the end of the year. The price of diesel fuel in the United States reached a record $6.50 per gallon on September 22; it currently stands at $6.27.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/us-asks-europe-to-help-plug-diesel-shortage-as-iran-war-hits-fuel-markets-1124822590.html
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Trump Announces Big News Related to Diesel Fuel Situation

17:45 GMT 09.10.2026
© AP Photo / Rogelio V. SolisA customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam's Club, Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam's Club, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2026
© AP Photo / Rogelio V. Solis
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday that there is going to be a big announcement related to the situation with diesel fuel.
On Monday, Trump signed an executive order temporarily authorizing the use of dyed diesel fuel on public roads and granting a deferral on federal diesel taxes amid record-high prices.
"We have a big announcement coming up on diesel," Trump said from the White House.
Dyed-red diesel is traditionally intended exclusively for agricultural and construction machinery; however, amidst a sharp rise in prices, the administration has lifted restrictions on its use until the end of the year.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Asks Europe to Help Plug Diesel Shortage as Iran War Hits Fuel Markets
2 October, 04:56 GMT
The price of diesel fuel in the United States reached a record $6.50 per gallon on September 22; it currently stands at $6.27.
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