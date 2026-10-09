https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/us-may-face-climate-logistic-issues-while-building-military-bases-in-greenland--expert-1124856030.html

US May Face Climate, Logistic Issues While Building Military Bases in Greenland – Expert

US May Face Climate, Logistic Issues While Building Military Bases in Greenland – Expert

Sputnik International

The United States would face issues related to climate and logistics during the construction of military bases in Greenland, Director of the Center for Arctic Security and Resilience at the University of Alaska Troy Bouffard told RIA Novosti.

2026-10-09T09:49+0000

2026-10-09T09:49+0000

2026-10-09T09:49+0000

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On September 22, the US, Denmark, and Greenland signed an agreement expanding the scope of the US military presence on the island. The document supplements the 1951 defense agreement regarding Greenland and provides for the establishment of new military facilities at Narsarsuaq in the south and Mestersvig in the east. "Arctic conditions and the short construction season are the obstacles, and they matter most at Mestersvig," Bouffard said. However, logistics is the larger problem, as Mestersvig is located nearly 240 kilometers (149 miles) from the nearest settlement, has only a gravel runway, and can be reached by ship for only a few weeks in late summer, the expert added. "Narsarsuaq is far easier, with deep-water access and a large runway. At both sites, nearly all material, fuel, equipment, and labor must come from outside," he continued. Bouffard also noted another difficulty, which lies in the fact that the US military construction goes through multi-year planning, design, environmental review, and appropriations. Another constraint will be the Arctic construction industry's capacity, he said, adding that the specialists and resources required for such projects are simultaneously being deployed in other northern regions. Pituffik base currently remains the main US military facility in Greenland. During the Cold War, the US military presence in the island was much wider, but most of the facilities have been closed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/us-can-use-greenland-as-platform-to-militarize-arctic--ex-us-diplomat-1124780379.html

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