International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/us-spy-aircraft-circles-around-kaliningrad-region-for-over-3-hours---flight-data-1124857252.html
US Spy Aircraft Circles Around Kaliningrad Region for Over 3 Hours - Flight Data
US Spy Aircraft Circles Around Kaliningrad Region for Over 3 Hours - Flight Data
Sputnik International
A US reconnaissance aircraft circled around Russia's Kaliningrad region for over three hours, according to flight data studied by Sputnik on Friday.
2026-10-09T14:30+0000
2026-10-09T14:30+0000
russia
russia
kaliningrad
nato
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/1e/1082773688_0:96:1024:672_1920x0_80_0_0_40d1775c01d98164298b50a385682abc.jpg
The Bombardier ARTEMIS II aircraft took off from the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase in Romania at around 5:53 GMT. It entered a circular trajectory along the borders of the Kaliningrad region near the Polish city of Augustow at about 9:00 GMT. The plane followed this pattern until 12:23 GMT, when it took a southwesterly direction, according to the data. The aircraft was converted by the US company Leidos from a business jet for radar reconnaissance needs. In its military modification, it received the name ARTEMIS II. It is regularly used for flights around the Kaliningrad region and over the Black Sea along Crimea and other southern regions of Russia. In recent years, Russia has noted an unprecedented NATO buildup along its western borders under the pretext of deterring "Russian aggression." The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly reiterated that Russia is open to an equal-footed dialogue with NATO and expects the West to abandon its policy of militarizing the continent.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/russia-to-use-entire-arsenal-if-kaliningrad-region-threatened---kremlin-1124832594.html
russia
kaliningrad
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/1e/1082773688_2:0:1023:766_1920x0_80_0_0_fd730393f1dcb07e315e4f9540feb483.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, kaliningrad, nato
russia, kaliningrad, nato

US Spy Aircraft Circles Around Kaliningrad Region for Over 3 Hours - Flight Data

14:30 GMT 09.10.2026
© Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon ParkerA U.S. Navy Lockheed EP-3E Aries II assigned to Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron 1 (VQ-1) "World Watchers" in flight over the Mediterranean Sea on 28 February 2019.
A U.S. Navy Lockheed EP-3E Aries II assigned to Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron 1 (VQ-1) World Watchers in flight over the Mediterranean Sea on 28 February 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2026
© Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Parker
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A US reconnaissance aircraft circled around Russia's Kaliningrad region for over three hours, according to flight data studied by Sputnik on Friday.
The Bombardier ARTEMIS II aircraft took off from the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase in Romania at around 5:53 GMT. It entered a circular trajectory along the borders of the Kaliningrad region near the Polish city of Augustow at about 9:00 GMT. The plane followed this pattern until 12:23 GMT, when it took a southwesterly direction, according to the data.
The aircraft was converted by the US company Leidos from a business jet for radar reconnaissance needs. In its military modification, it received the name ARTEMIS II. It is regularly used for flights around the Kaliningrad region and over the Black Sea along Crimea and other southern regions of Russia.
In recent years, Russia has noted an unprecedented NATO buildup along its western borders under the pretext of deterring "Russian aggression." The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly reiterated that Russia is open to an equal-footed dialogue with NATO and expects the West to abandon its policy of militarizing the continent.
Warships are seen during naval drills staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2026
Russia
Russia to Use Entire Arsenal if Kaliningrad Region Threatened - Kremlin
4 October, 10:11 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала