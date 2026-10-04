https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/russia-to-use-entire-arsenal-if-kaliningrad-region-threatened---kremlin-1124832594.html
Russia to Use Entire Arsenal If Kaliningrad Region Threatened - Kremlin
Russia to Use Entire Arsenal If Kaliningrad Region Threatened - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia will use its entire arsenal of weapons in the event of a threat to the Kaliningrad region from foreign states, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
2026-10-04T10:11+0000
2026-10-04T10:11+0000
2026-10-04T10:11+0000
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"They spoke about the fact that this is a Russian region, and in the event of any threat - and we have heard many statements from hotheads from Poland and other countries - Russia will use its entire available arsenal of weapons. This is not a threat at all," Peskov told Russian media.Earlier this week, the Russian Embassy in Belgium said that Russia had warned NATO and the Belgian Foreign Ministry that the alliance's actions near the Kaliningrad Region's borders increased the risk of a direct armed conflict, and declared Russia's readiness to use all available means to protect its territory. Peskov said that no one in Russia spoke about the use of nuclear weapons as it is presented in the West. Those who believe they can plan a devastating strike against Russia will “pay the price,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.He stressed that a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine remains Russia’s preferred option.Peskov added that as long as a peaceful settlement in Ukraine remains impossible, Russia will continue fighting with full force.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was ready to begin negotiations on a settlement in Ukraine and conclude them as quickly as possible, but only on terms acceptable to the Russian people.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/russia-could-crush-kaliningrad-threats-without-going-nuclear---expert-1124822244.html
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Russia to Use Entire Arsenal If Kaliningrad Region Threatened - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will use its entire arsenal of weapons in the event of a threat to the Kaliningrad region from foreign states, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
"They spoke about the fact that this is a Russian region, and in the event of any threat - and we have heard many statements from hotheads from Poland and other countries - Russia will use its entire available arsenal of weapons. This is not a threat at all," Peskov told Russian media.
Earlier this week, the Russian Embassy in Belgium said that Russia had warned NATO and the Belgian Foreign Ministry that the alliance's actions near the Kaliningrad Region's
borders increased the risk of a direct armed conflict, and declared Russia's readiness to use all available means to protect its territory. Peskov said that no one in Russia spoke about the use of nuclear weapons as it is presented in the West.
Those who believe they can plan a devastating strike against Russia will “pay the price,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
He stressed that a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine remains Russia’s preferred option.
“Those who believe it is possible to devise plans for delivering a devastating strike against Russia will pay the price for it, the price Ukraine is paying now,” Peskov said.
Peskov added that as long as a peaceful settlement in Ukraine remains impossible, Russia will continue fighting with full force.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was ready to begin negotiations on a settlement in Ukraine and conclude them as quickly as possible, but only on terms acceptable to the Russian people.