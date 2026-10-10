https://sputnikglobe.com/20261010/ecuador-interested-in-strengthening-technology-ties-with-russia---deputy-minister-1124861543.html

Ecuador Interested in Strengthening Technology Ties With Russia - Deputy Minister

Ecuador Interested in Strengthening Technology Ties With Russia - Deputy Minister

Sputnik International

Ecuador is interested in exchanging experience with Russia in digital technologies and strengthening cooperation in this area, Ecuadorian Deputy Telecommunications Minister Viktor Aguila Ramirez said.

2026-10-10T14:40+0000

2026-10-10T14:40+0000

2026-10-10T14:40+0000

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"We can learn something here, and we can establish ties with Africa, Asia and Russia as well. We can see the path Russia is taking in this area. It is a great honor and a pleasure for me to be here with you," Ramirez said at the Second Global Digital Forum. Ecuador seeks to expand its digital economy and is interested in learning from international experience in this field, the deputy minister added. The Second Global Digital Forum is being held in Moscow on October 8-10. Sputnik is the forum’s general media partner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250411/ecuador-discussing-construction-of-first-low-capacity-nuclear-plant-with-russia---deputy-minister-1121855978.html

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