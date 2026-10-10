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Ecuador Interested in Strengthening Technology Ties With Russia - Deputy Minister
Ecuador Interested in Strengthening Technology Ties With Russia - Deputy Minister
Sputnik International
Ecuador is interested in exchanging experience with Russia in digital technologies and strengthening cooperation in this area, Ecuadorian Deputy Telecommunications Minister Viktor Aguila Ramirez said.
2026-10-10T14:40+0000
2026-10-10T14:40+0000
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"We can learn something here, and we can establish ties with Africa, Asia and Russia as well. We can see the path Russia is taking in this area. It is a great honor and a pleasure for me to be here with you," Ramirez said at the Second Global Digital Forum. Ecuador seeks to expand its digital economy and is interested in learning from international experience in this field, the deputy minister added. The Second Global Digital Forum is being held in Moscow on October 8-10. Sputnik is the forum’s general media partner.
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Ecuador Interested in Strengthening Technology Ties With Russia - Deputy Minister

14:40 GMT 10.10.2026
© AP Photo / Jenny KaneThis Aug. 11, 2019, file photo an iPhone displays the apps for Facebook and Messenger in New Orleans.
This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo an iPhone displays the apps for Facebook and Messenger in New Orleans. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2026
© AP Photo / Jenny Kane
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ecuador is interested in exchanging experience with Russia in digital technologies and strengthening cooperation in this area, Ecuadorian Deputy Telecommunications Minister Viktor Aguila Ramirez said.
"We can learn something here, and we can establish ties with Africa, Asia and Russia as well. We can see the path Russia is taking in this area. It is a great honor and a pleasure for me to be here with you," Ramirez said at the Second Global Digital Forum.
Ecuador seeks to expand its digital economy and is interested in learning from international experience in this field, the deputy minister added.
The Second Global Digital Forum is being held in Moscow on October 8-10. Sputnik is the forum’s general media partner.
In this handout September 6, 2019 file photo released by the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom, a general view shows the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant, in Lianyungang, China. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2025
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