https://sputnikglobe.com/20261010/eu-proposes-cutting-aid-to-africa-middle-east-by-over-16bln-1124861173.html
EU Proposes Cutting Aid to Africa, Middle East by Over $16Bln
EU Proposes Cutting Aid to Africa, Middle East by Over $16Bln
Sputnik International
The European Union is proposing to cut funding for aid programs for countries in sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East by $16.7 billion in its next seven-year budget, according to a negotiating document published by the Council of the EU on Saturday.
2026-10-10T14:30+0000
2026-10-10T14:30+0000
2026-10-10T14:30+0000
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A comparison table in the document lists 60.532 billion euros in the European Commission’s original proposal for the Sub-Saharan Africa budget line, compared with $58 billion in the new draft put forward by the Irish presidency. Funding for the Middle East, North Africa and the Gulf budget line is set to fall from $48 billion to $41 billion. Funding for programs in sub-Saharan African countries is therefore set to be cut by $9.75 billion, while funding for countries in the Middle East, North Africa and the Gulf would be reduced by a further $6.8 billion. At the same time, total spending under the Global Europe heading, which covers international aid and foreign policy programs, is proposed to be cut from $240.8 billion to $199 billion, a reduction of nearly $41 billion. The document stipulates that approximately 10% of funding under the main Global Europe instrument should be allocated to measures related to the external aspects of migration policy, including addressing the root causes of migration. The Irish presidency’s proposals will be discussed at the EU summit on October 15-16. The document is preliminary, and EU member states have not yet reached a final decision.
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EU Proposes Cutting Aid to Africa, Middle East by Over $16Bln
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union is proposing to cut funding for aid programs for countries in sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East by $16.7 billion in its next seven-year budget, according to a negotiating document published by the Council of the EU on Saturday.
A comparison table in the document lists 60.532 billion euros in the European Commission’s original proposal for the Sub-Saharan Africa budget line, compared with $58 billion in the new draft put forward by the Irish presidency. Funding for the Middle East, North Africa and the Gulf budget line is set to fall from $48 billion to $41 billion.
Funding for programs in sub-Saharan African countries is therefore set to be cut by $9.75 billion, while funding for countries in the Middle East, North Africa and the Gulf would be reduced by a further $6.8 billion.
At the same time, total spending under the Global Europe heading, which covers international aid and foreign policy programs, is proposed to be cut from $240.8 billion to $199 billion, a reduction of nearly $41 billion.
The document stipulates that approximately 10% of funding under the main Global Europe instrument should be allocated to measures related to the external aspects of migration policy, including addressing the root causes of migration.
The Irish presidency’s proposals will be discussed at the EU summit on October 15-16. The document is preliminary, and EU member states have not yet reached a final decision.