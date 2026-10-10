https://sputnikglobe.com/20261010/eu-wants-to-reduce-new-budget-by-almost-180bln-but-keep-111bln-for-ukraine-1124862422.html

EU Wants to Reduce New Budget by Almost $180Bln But Keep $111Bln for Ukraine

EU Wants to Reduce New Budget by Almost $180Bln But Keep $111Bln for Ukraine

Sputnik International

The European Union is set to keep its Ukraine Reserve of 100 billion euros ($112 billion) for 2028-2034 without reduction, despite a proposal to cut the overall seven-year budget of the union by 159 billion euros, according to the Negotiating Box prepared by the EU Council and reviewed by Sputnik on Saturday.

2026-10-10T16:24+0000

2026-10-10T16:24+0000

2026-10-10T16:24+0000

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"The Union will continue to provide financial support to Ukraine for its accession process and longer-term reconstruction. For the 2028-2034 period, a Ukraine Reserve shall provide support of up to EUR [88 869] million," the document read. The figure in the document was calculated in the prices of 2025 and equals to approximately 100 billion euros in the current prices. According to the document's comparison table, the initial EU Commission's proposal was to allocate 100.002 billion euros for Ukraine. In a new draft prepared by the EU Council under Ireland's presidency this figure was left unchanged. At the same time, Ireland proposed to reduce the overall EU spending for 2028-2034 from 1.985 trillion euros to 1.826 trillion, or by approximately 8%. Programs bolstering the European economy's competitiveness, external assistance and administrative expenses of the EU institutions are to be reduced the most. However, it was proposed to leave agricultural subsidies and key programs of regional support without cuts. Negotiations on the EU budget are being held amid the disputes between a number of countries led by Germany, demanding to cut the spending, and the countries of Southern and Eastern Europe, upholding traditional programs of financing. The proposals of Ireland, which holds the Council presidency during the second half of 2026, will be discussed at the EU summit on October 15-16. The document is not an agreed decision, as the unanimous consent of the union's member countries is needed to approve a multi-year budget.

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