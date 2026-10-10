International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261010/over-10-countries-affected-by-foreign-interference-via-starlink--russian-diplomat-1124861430.html
Over 10 Countries Affected by Foreign Interference Via Starlink – Russian Diplomat
Over 10 Countries Affected by Foreign Interference Via Starlink – Russian Diplomat
Sputnik International
More than ten countries around the world have suffered from interference in their affairs with the use of Starlink satellite internet systems, Boris Vasiliev, head of a division in the Department of International Information Security at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, said on Saturday.
2026-10-10T14:37+0000
2026-10-10T14:37+0000
world
starlink
russia
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/08/1092105624_0:91:3073:1819_1920x0_80_0_0_9a679accf6ff1a6fa2bf815a0f031f2d.jpg
In particular, the use of Starlink to organize protests was discovered in Iran and Venezuela, the diplomat noted. Other countries have faced a similar problem. The II Global Digital Forum is being held in Moscow from October 8 to 10. Sputnik is the forum's general media partner.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/fire-breaks-out-at-starlink-station-connecting-ukraine-to-satellite-internet-1124779972.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/08/1092105624_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9a7a7637675719d6d449f2e66e16d26c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
starlink, russia
starlink, russia

Over 10 Countries Affected by Foreign Interference Via Starlink – Russian Diplomat

14:37 GMT 10.10.2026
© AP Photo / John RaouxIn this time-exposure photograph, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the 25th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network lifts off from the Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., late Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
In this time-exposure photograph, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the 25th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network lifts off from the Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., late Wednesday, April 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2026
© AP Photo / John Raoux
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than ten countries around the world have suffered from interference in their affairs with the use of Starlink satellite internet systems, Boris Vasiliev, head of a division in the Department of International Information Security at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, said on Saturday.
In particular, the use of Starlink to organize protests was discovered in Iran and Venezuela, the diplomat noted. Other countries have faced a similar problem.
"There are already more than ten of these countries. Unfortunately, not all of them are ready to identify themselves, but in closed dialogue they share with us that they are also becoming victims of this situation. Knowing the full picture, I can say that the scale of the problem is enormous," Vasiliev said at the II Global Digital Forum.
The II Global Digital Forum is being held in Moscow from October 8 to 10. Sputnik is the forum's general media partner.
Starlink, SpaceX, Elon Musk - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2026
World
Fire Breaks Out at Starlink Station Connecting Ukraine to Satellite Internet
24 September, 09:21 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала