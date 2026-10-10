https://sputnikglobe.com/20261010/over-10-countries-affected-by-foreign-interference-via-starlink--russian-diplomat-1124861430.html

Over 10 Countries Affected by Foreign Interference Via Starlink – Russian Diplomat

Over 10 Countries Affected by Foreign Interference Via Starlink – Russian Diplomat

Sputnik International

More than ten countries around the world have suffered from interference in their affairs with the use of Starlink satellite internet systems, Boris Vasiliev, head of a division in the Department of International Information Security at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, said on Saturday.

2026-10-10T14:37+0000

2026-10-10T14:37+0000

2026-10-10T14:37+0000

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In particular, the use of Starlink to organize protests was discovered in Iran and Venezuela, the diplomat noted. Other countries have faced a similar problem. The II Global Digital Forum is being held in Moscow from October 8 to 10. Sputnik is the forum's general media partner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/fire-breaks-out-at-starlink-station-connecting-ukraine-to-satellite-internet-1124779972.html

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