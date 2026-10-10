Over 10 Countries Affected by Foreign Interference Via Starlink – Russian Diplomat
© AP Photo / John RaouxIn this time-exposure photograph, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the 25th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network lifts off from the Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., late Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
© AP Photo / John Raoux
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than ten countries around the world have suffered from interference in their affairs with the use of Starlink satellite internet systems, Boris Vasiliev, head of a division in the Department of International Information Security at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, said on Saturday.
In particular, the use of Starlink to organize protests was discovered in Iran and Venezuela, the diplomat noted. Other countries have faced a similar problem.
"There are already more than ten of these countries. Unfortunately, not all of them are ready to identify themselves, but in closed dialogue they share with us that they are also becoming victims of this situation. Knowing the full picture, I can say that the scale of the problem is enormous," Vasiliev said at the II Global Digital Forum.
The II Global Digital Forum is being held in Moscow from October 8 to 10. Sputnik is the forum's general media partner.
24 September, 09:21 GMT