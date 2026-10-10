https://sputnikglobe.com/20261010/preparations-for-intervision-contest-in-saudi-arabia-continue--russian-foreign-ministry-1124859172.html

Preparations for Intervision Contest in Saudi Arabia Continue – Russian Foreign Ministry

Preparations for Intervision Contest in Saudi Arabia Continue – Russian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Preparations for the Intervision music contest are ongoing, with organizational issues currently being addressed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov told Sputnik.

2026-10-10T06:12+0000

2026-10-10T06:12+0000

2026-10-10T06:12+0000

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Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said in early September that holding the international Intervision music contest at the proper level could be difficult due to the current situation in the region. At the moment, many organizational issues need to be resolved, he noted. "Organizational issues concerning our internal arrangements in the country are being discussed with the participation of the contest's organizers, the Traditions of Art foundation, as well as the Foreign Ministry, the presidential administration and the government. In parallel, contacts with Saudi Arabia are ongoing," the minister said. Partners from Saudi Arabia are honestly speaking about certain difficulties caused by the regional situation and security concerns, which Moscow cannot ignore, Alimov emphasized.

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