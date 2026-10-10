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Preparations for Intervision Contest in Saudi Arabia Continue – Russian Foreign Ministry
Preparations for Intervision Contest in Saudi Arabia Continue – Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Preparations for the Intervision music contest are ongoing, with organizational issues currently being addressed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov told Sputnik.
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Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said in early September that holding the international Intervision music contest at the proper level could be difficult due to the current situation in the region. At the moment, many organizational issues need to be resolved, he noted. "Organizational issues concerning our internal arrangements in the country are being discussed with the participation of the contest's organizers, the Traditions of Art foundation, as well as the Foreign Ministry, the presidential administration and the government. In parallel, contacts with Saudi Arabia are ongoing," the minister said. Partners from Saudi Arabia are honestly speaking about certain difficulties caused by the regional situation and security concerns, which Moscow cannot ignore, Alimov emphasized.
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Preparations for Intervision Contest in Saudi Arabia Continue – Russian Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Preparations for the Intervision music contest are ongoing, with organizational issues currently being addressed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov told Sputnik.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said in early September that holding the international Intervision music contest at the proper level could be difficult due to the current situation in the region.
"It [Intervision] will take place, the work is underway. We understand how much this work is complicated both by the situation in the region and specifically in Saudi Arabia. This cannot but leave its mark and influence the plans for holding a bright and creative event," Alimov said.
At the moment, many organizational issues need to be resolved, he noted.
"Organizational issues concerning our internal arrangements in the country are being discussed with the participation of the contest's organizers, the Traditions of Art foundation, as well as the Foreign Ministry, the presidential administration and the government. In parallel, contacts with Saudi Arabia are ongoing," the minister said.
Partners from Saudi Arabia are honestly speaking about certain difficulties caused by the regional situation and security concerns, which Moscow cannot ignore, Alimov emphasized.
"But I have not heard a word about the contest being cancelled or not taking place in Saudi Arabia," he concluded.
21 September 2025, 10:33 GMT