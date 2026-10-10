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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261010/putin-conveys-to-trump-irans-vision-on-possible-conflict-resolution--kremlin-1124859463.html
Putin Conveys to Trump Iran's Vision on Possible Conflict Resolution – Kremlin
Putin Conveys to Trump Iran's Vision on Possible Conflict Resolution – Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed to US President Donald Trump, in coordination with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran's vision on a possible resolution of the conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.
2026-10-10T09:32+0000
2026-10-10T09:36+0000
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Putin, during communication on the sidelines of the summit in Turkmenistan, held two meetings with Pezeshkian, at one of which he informed the Iranian president about the upcoming telephone conversation with the US president, the Kremlin spokesman noted. "And then, in coordination with the Iranian president, Putin conveyed to Trump Iran's vision on a possible resolution of the conflict," Peskov said.During a conversation with Trump, Putin showed understanding regarding some proposals of the US leader aimed at de-escalating the conflict in Ukraine, Peskov said.At the initiative of Trump, most of the time in the telephone conversation between the leaders, which took place the previous evening, was devoted specifically to the Ukrainian settlement, Peskov added.
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Putin Conveys to Trump Iran's Vision on Possible Conflict Resolution – Kremlin

09:32 GMT 10.10.2026 (Updated: 09:36 GMT 10.10.2026)
© AP Photo / Jae C. HongUS President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.
US President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2026
© AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed to US President Donald Trump, in coordination with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran's vision on a possible resolution of the conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.
Putin, during communication on the sidelines of the summit in Turkmenistan, held two meetings with Pezeshkian, at one of which he informed the Iranian president about the upcoming telephone conversation with the US president, the Kremlin spokesman noted.
"And then, in coordination with the Iranian president, Putin conveyed to Trump Iran's vision on a possible resolution of the conflict," Peskov said.
During a conversation with Trump, Putin showed understanding regarding some proposals of the US leader aimed at de-escalating the conflict in Ukraine, Peskov said.
At the initiative of Trump, most of the time in the telephone conversation between the leaders, which took place the previous evening, was devoted specifically to the Ukrainian settlement, Peskov added.
President Donald Trump, right, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, July 7, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2026
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