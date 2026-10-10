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Putin Makes Act of Generosity for World by Reaching Fuel Deal With US - Finnish Politician
Putin Makes Act of Generosity for World by Reaching Fuel Deal With US - Finnish Politician
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin made an incredible act of generosity for the world by facilitating stabilization of oil prices, Finnish politician and member of the Freedom Alliance party, Armando Mema, said on Saturday, commenting on the US-Russia deal on diesel fuel supplies.
2026-10-10T13:01+0000
2026-10-10T13:01+0000
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On Friday, Putin held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump. The US leader announced that, during the conversation, an agreement was reached on diesel fuel supplies from Russia. The United States is happy to get Russian diesel fuel, which it needs, he said. The politician emphasized that Vladimir Zelensky's decision to continue strikes could "compromise the trust by the US administration," which is actively working on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. On October 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian armed forces started attacks on Russian oil refineries, attempting to harm Russia's economy. In response, Moscow began to strike targets important for Ukraine's economy, Putin noted.
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Putin Makes Act of Generosity for World by Reaching Fuel Deal With US - Finnish Politician

13:01 GMT 10.10.2026
© AP Photo / Jae C. HongPresident Donald Trump, right, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.
President Donald Trump, right, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2026
© AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin made an incredible act of generosity for the world by facilitating stabilization of oil prices, Finnish politician and member of the Freedom Alliance party, Armando Mema, said on Saturday, commenting on the US-Russia deal on diesel fuel supplies.
On Friday, Putin held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump. The US leader announced that, during the conversation, an agreement was reached on diesel fuel supplies from Russia. The United States is happy to get Russian diesel fuel, which it needs, he said.
"The US-Russia deal on fuel is good news for the world and global markets... The world need good US-Russia relations. President Putin made an incredible act of generosity toward the world to stabilize global oil market prices," Mema said on X.
The politician emphasized that Vladimir Zelensky's decision to continue strikes could "compromise the trust by the US administration," which is actively working on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.
On October 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian armed forces started attacks on Russian oil refineries, attempting to harm Russia's economy. In response, Moscow began to strike targets important for Ukraine's economy, Putin noted.
President Donald Trump, right, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, July 7, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2026
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