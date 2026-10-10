https://sputnikglobe.com/20261010/putin-makes-act-of-generosity-for-world-by-reaching-fuel-deal-with-us---finnish-politician-1124860677.html

Putin Makes Act of Generosity for World by Reaching Fuel Deal With US - Finnish Politician

Putin Makes Act of Generosity for World by Reaching Fuel Deal With US - Finnish Politician

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin made an incredible act of generosity for the world by facilitating stabilization of oil prices, Finnish politician and member of the Freedom Alliance party, Armando Mema, said on Saturday, commenting on the US-Russia deal on diesel fuel supplies.

2026-10-10T13:01+0000

2026-10-10T13:01+0000

2026-10-10T13:01+0000

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On Friday, Putin held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump. The US leader announced that, during the conversation, an agreement was reached on diesel fuel supplies from Russia. The United States is happy to get Russian diesel fuel, which it needs, he said. The politician emphasized that Vladimir Zelensky's decision to continue strikes could "compromise the trust by the US administration," which is actively working on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. On October 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian armed forces started attacks on Russian oil refineries, attempting to harm Russia's economy. In response, Moscow began to strike targets important for Ukraine's economy, Putin noted.

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