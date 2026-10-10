https://sputnikglobe.com/20261010/russia-liberates-lukashovo-lobanovka-in-kharkov-region-1124859597.html

Russia Liberates Lukashovo, Lobanovka in Kharkov Region

Russia Liberates Lukashovo, Lobanovka in Kharkov Region

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlements of Lukashovo and Lobanovka in the Kharkov region within encirclement, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2026-10-10T09:48+0000

2026-10-10T09:48+0000

2026-10-10T09:48+0000

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"The settlements of Lukashovo and Lobanovka in the Kharkov region have been brought under control following active hostilities," the statement read.This allows to tighten the encirclement of the Ukrainian forces in the Kharkov region.Ukraine lost up to 525 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.This is in addition to:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/russia-liberates-kiyanitsa-settlement-in-sumy-region-1124855278.html

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