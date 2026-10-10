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Russia Liberates Lukashovo, Lobanovka in Kharkov Region
Russia Liberates Lukashovo, Lobanovka in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlements of Lukashovo and Lobanovka in the Kharkov region within encirclement, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
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"The settlements of Lukashovo and Lobanovka in the Kharkov region have been brought under control following active hostilities," the statement read.This allows to tighten the encirclement of the Ukrainian forces in the Kharkov region.Ukraine lost up to 525 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.This is in addition to:
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Russia Liberates Lukashovo, Lobanovka in Kharkov Region

09:48 GMT 10.10.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankCombat work of the Grad MLRS crew
Combat work of the Grad MLRS crew - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlements of Lukashovo and Lobanovka in the Kharkov region within encirclement, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"The settlements of Lukashovo and Lobanovka in the Kharkov region have been brought under control following active hostilities," the statement read.
This allows to tighten the encirclement of the Ukrainian forces in the Kharkov region.
"The losses of the Ukrainian military over the past 24 hours in the encirclement ring amounted to up to 45 service members and three ground robotic systems," the ministry said.
Ukraine lost up to 525 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"In total, in the area of responsibility of the Center troop grouping, Ukrainian armed formations suffered losses of up to 525 military personnel, four armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles, five artillery pieces, and an electronic warfare reconnaissance station," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to:
Up to 270 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Up to 275 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 220 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 150 by the Yug battlegroup
Over 15 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Combat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
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