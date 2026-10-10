Russia-US Diesel Supplies Plan Highlights How Politics and Economy Intertwine — Expert
13:07 GMT 10.10.2026 (Updated: 14:25 GMT 10.10.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankUS President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac after they arrived to attend a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, the United States.
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev/
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"From the standpoint of energy economics, declared volume and actual supply are not the same; what is decisive is under what conditions, to which markets and according to what schedule this fuel will be delivered," energy expert Idil Ozkol tells Sputnik.
The plan includes four stages:
First 300,000 tones immediately
Additional 500,000 tones in November
Third shipment of 1 million tones immediately after that
Additional 3 million tones based on the condition of Russian refineries
"However, the conversion of the declared volumes into actual shipments depends on refinery production capacity, current operating conditions and logistical capabilities," the expert notes.
The reliability of the supplies depends on the efficiency of storage capacity management, transport infrastructure and distribution process, she adds.
A supply increase may ease market and costs pressure, but a supply chain must be built for this effect to be sustainable.
"From the perspective of energy systems management, this event once again demonstrates the importance of technical capacity and logistical processes in international fuel supplies," Ozkol concludes.
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