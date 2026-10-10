https://sputnikglobe.com/20261010/russia-us-diesel-supplies-plan-highlights-how-politics-and-economy-intertwine--expert-1124860799.html

Russia-US Diesel Supplies Plan Highlights How Politics and Economy Intertwine — Expert

Russia-US Diesel Supplies Plan Highlights How Politics and Economy Intertwine — Expert

Sputnik International

"From the standpoint of energy economics, declared volume and actual supply are not the same; what is decisive is under what conditions, to which markets and according to what schedule this fuel will be delivered," energy expert Idil Ozkol tells Sputnik.

2026-10-10T13:07+0000

2026-10-10T13:07+0000

2026-10-10T14:25+0000

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The plan includes four stages:The reliability of the supplies depends on the efficiency of storage capacity management, transport infrastructure and distribution process, she adds.A supply increase may ease market and costs pressure, but a supply chain must be built for this effect to be sustainable.

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