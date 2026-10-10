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Russian Forces Continue Strikes on Ukrainian Port Infrastructure
Russian Forces Continue Strikes on Ukrainian Port Infrastructure
Sputnik International
The Russian army continued overnight strikes on Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities and sea vessels involved in the interests of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-10-10T06:09+0000
2026-10-10T06:09+0000
2026-10-10T06:09+0000
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"Tonight, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued carrying out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities, as well as sea vessels involved in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement read. The Russian army also struck a dry cargo vessel delivering military cargo for Ukraine to the port of Odessa, the ministry added.
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Russian Forces Continue Strikes on Ukrainian Port Infrastructure
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian army continued overnight strikes on Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities and sea vessels involved in the interests of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Tonight, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued carrying out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities, as well as sea vessels involved in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement read.
The Russian army also struck a dry cargo vessel delivering military cargo for Ukraine to the port of Odessa, the ministry added.