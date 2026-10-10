https://sputnikglobe.com/20261010/russian-forces-hit-kiev-data-center-and-black-sea-supply-routes--mod-1124862918.html
Russian Forces Hit Kiev Data Center and Black Sea Supply Routes — MoD
Russian Forces Hit Kiev Data Center and Black Sea Supply Routes — MoD
Sputnik International
Russian forces struck a data center in Kiev used by the Ukrainian military to handle intelligence, as well as a cargo ship transporting military supplies to Odessa, Russia's Defense Ministry has reported.
2026-10-10T17:31+0000
2026-10-10T17:31+0000
2026-10-10T17:31+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
kiev
russia
odessa
defense ministry
ukrainian armed forces
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/0a/1124432632_2:0:898:504_1920x0_80_0_0_1058432ba81f2944047aa6c8141cc1fc.jpg
“Strikes in Kiev hit the ATM Ukrsibbank data center, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces used to collect, process, and store intelligence information,” the ministry said.The ministry also reported a strike on a dry cargo ship in the Black Sea that was transporting military supplies to the port of Odessa.The attacks follow a series of Russian strikes on Ukrainian data infrastructure over the past month, including facilities operated by Ukrtelecom, DreamLine, Omega Telecom, Kyivstar, Vodafone, and Datagroup in Kiev. These facilities reportedly provided Ukrainian forces with intelligence, communications, and data storage services.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261006/russia-rains-hell-on-data-centers-crippling-ukraines-command-chain--targeting--expert-1124843567.html
kiev
russia
odessa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/0a/1124432632_114:0:786:504_1920x0_80_0_0_7a91a570407527b1ae5b47c9dae244b2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
kiev, russia, odessa, defense ministry, ukrainian armed forces
kiev, russia, odessa, defense ministry, ukrainian armed forces
Russian Forces Hit Kiev Data Center and Black Sea Supply Routes — MoD
Russian forces struck a data center in Kiev used by the Ukrainian military to handle intelligence, as well as a cargo ship transporting military supplies to Odessa, Russia's Defense Ministry has reported.
“Strikes in Kiev hit the ATM Ukrsibbank data center, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces used to collect, process, and store intelligence information,” the ministry said.
The ministry also reported a strike on a dry cargo ship in the Black Sea that was transporting military supplies to the port of Odessa.
The attacks follow a series of Russian strikes on Ukrainian data infrastructure over the past month, including facilities operated by Ukrtelecom, DreamLine, Omega Telecom, Kyivstar, Vodafone, and Datagroup in Kiev. These facilities reportedly provided Ukrainian forces with intelligence, communications, and data storage services.