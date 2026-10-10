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Russian Forces Hit Kiev Data Center and Black Sea Supply Routes — MoD
Russian Forces Hit Kiev Data Center and Black Sea Supply Routes — MoD
Sputnik International
Russian forces struck a data center in Kiev used by the Ukrainian military to handle intelligence, as well as a cargo ship transporting military supplies to Odessa, Russia's Defense Ministry has reported.
2026-10-10T17:31+0000
2026-10-10T17:31+0000
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“Strikes in Kiev hit the ATM Ukrsibbank data center, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces used to collect, process, and store intelligence information,” the ministry said.The ministry also reported a strike on a dry cargo ship in the Black Sea that was transporting military supplies to the port of Odessa.The attacks follow a series of Russian strikes on Ukrainian data infrastructure over the past month, including facilities operated by Ukrtelecom, DreamLine, Omega Telecom, Kyivstar, Vodafone, and Datagroup in Kiev. These facilities reportedly provided Ukrainian forces with intelligence, communications, and data storage services.
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Russian Forces Hit Kiev Data Center and Black Sea Supply Routes — MoD

17:31 GMT 10.10.2026
© Photo : Social mediaScreenshot from a social media video of explosions in Vyshnevoe, Kiev region after Russian forces struck a massive arms depot.
Screenshot from a social media video of explosions in Vyshnevoe, Kiev region after Russian forces struck a massive arms depot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2026
© Photo : Social media
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Russian forces struck a data center in Kiev used by the Ukrainian military to handle intelligence, as well as a cargo ship transporting military supplies to Odessa, Russia's Defense Ministry has reported.
“Strikes in Kiev hit the ATM Ukrsibbank data center, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces used to collect, process, and store intelligence information,” the ministry said.
The ministry also reported a strike on a dry cargo ship in the Black Sea that was transporting military supplies to the port of Odessa.
Combat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2026
Analysis
Russia Rains Hell on Data Centers, Crippling Ukraine’s Command Chain & Targeting – Expert
6 October, 14:34 GMT
The attacks follow a series of Russian strikes on Ukrainian data infrastructure over the past month, including facilities operated by Ukrtelecom, DreamLine, Omega Telecom, Kyivstar, Vodafone, and Datagroup in Kiev. These facilities reportedly provided Ukrainian forces with intelligence, communications, and data storage services.
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