https://sputnikglobe.com/20261010/russian-forces-hit-kiev-data-center-and-black-sea-supply-routes--mod-1124862918.html

Russian Forces Hit Kiev Data Center and Black Sea Supply Routes — MoD

Russian Forces Hit Kiev Data Center and Black Sea Supply Routes — MoD

Sputnik International

Russian forces struck a data center in Kiev used by the Ukrainian military to handle intelligence, as well as a cargo ship transporting military supplies to Odessa, Russia's Defense Ministry has reported.

2026-10-10T17:31+0000

2026-10-10T17:31+0000

2026-10-10T17:31+0000

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“Strikes in Kiev hit the ATM Ukrsibbank data center, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces used to collect, process, and store intelligence information,” the ministry said.The ministry also reported a strike on a dry cargo ship in the Black Sea that was transporting military supplies to the port of Odessa.The attacks follow a series of Russian strikes on Ukrainian data infrastructure over the past month, including facilities operated by Ukrtelecom, DreamLine, Omega Telecom, Kyivstar, Vodafone, and Datagroup in Kiev. These facilities reportedly provided Ukrainian forces with intelligence, communications, and data storage services.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261006/russia-rains-hell-on-data-centers-crippling-ukraines-command-chain--targeting--expert-1124843567.html

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