https://sputnikglobe.com/20261006/russia-rains-hell-on-data-centers-crippling-ukraines-command-chain--targeting--expert-1124843567.html

Russia Rains Hell on Data Centers, Crippling Ukraine’s Command Chain & Targeting – Expert

Russia Rains Hell on Data Centers, Crippling Ukraine’s Command Chain & Targeting – Expert

Sputnik International

Russian strike on Omega Telecom’s data center has disrupted a sensitive element of Ukraine’s military command-and-control system, retired Russian Army Colonel Viktor Litovkin told Sputnik, stressing that such strikes should continue.

2026-10-06T14:34+0000

2026-10-06T14:34+0000

2026-10-06T14:57+0000

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viktor litovkin

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"Omega Telecom is one of Ukraine’s largest 'dark-fiber' operators," the pundit says. "Its 26,000 kilometers of backbone fiber account for a significant portion of the country’s secure network. This strike seriously disrupts the entire system."By hammering Ukraine's data centers, Russia is also depriving its adversary of the database that underpins its targeting systems, Litovkin points out.The expert is skeptical of the Ukrainian leadership’s plans to move the data centers underground, relocate them abroad or shift to cloud services, saying they would remain vulnerable to Russian attacks.Omega Telecom officially announced that it had ceased operations. On September 27, Russia’s Defense Ministry stated it had struck data centers operated by Omega-Telecom, Kievstar and Vodafone that provide high-speed internet services to Ukrainian forces.In the days that followed, data centers operated by Parkovy, Ukrtelecom, Giga and Podolsky were also targeted. Earlier, Russia struck the Kosmonova data center, which supported mobile internet and Starlink satellite communications for Ukraine's military.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261006/russia-hits-data-centers-in-major-ukrainian-cities-1124840347.html

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viktor litovkin, ukraine, russia, russian army, palantir, starlink, us, kiev, data center