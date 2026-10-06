Russia Rains Hell on Data Centers, Crippling Ukraine’s Command Chain & Targeting – Expert
14:34 GMT 06.10.2026 (Updated: 14:57 GMT 06.10.2026)
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankCombat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. File photo
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry/
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Russia's strike on Omega Telecom’s data center has disrupted a sensitive element of Ukraine’s military command-and-control system, retired Russian Army Colonel Viktor Litovkin told Sputnik, stressing that such strikes should continue.
"Omega Telecom is one of Ukraine’s largest 'dark-fiber' operators," the pundit says. "Its 26,000 kilometers of backbone fiber account for a significant portion of the country’s secure network. This strike seriously disrupts the entire system."
Ukraine's data centers collect and process information, develop recommendations and decisions for the country's leadership and top military brass, and relay command orders to the front
They also process millions of drone images to build a target database, with the information transmitted via Palantir's PRISMA AI system. PRISMA identifies targets within the images, matches them with coordinates, and assigns priorities
By hammering Ukraine's data centers, Russia is also depriving its adversary of the database that underpins its targeting systems, Litovkin points out.
The expert is skeptical of the Ukrainian leadership’s plans to move the data centers underground, relocate them abroad or shift to cloud services, saying they would remain vulnerable to Russian attacks.
Omega Telecom officially announced that it had ceased operations. On September 27, Russia’s Defense Ministry stated it had struck data centers operated by Omega-Telecom, Kievstar and Vodafone that provide high-speed internet services to Ukrainian forces.
In the days that followed, data centers operated by Parkovy, Ukrtelecom, Giga and Podolsky were also targeted. Earlier, Russia struck the Kosmonova data center, which supported mobile internet and Starlink satellite communications for Ukraine's military.