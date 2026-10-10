https://sputnikglobe.com/20261010/trump-turns-to-putin-for-diesel-as-zelensky-resorts-to-kinetic-blackmail--ex-pentagon-analyst-1124861952.html

Trump Turns to Putin for Diesel as Zelensky Resorts to ‘Kinetic Blackmail’ — Ex-Pentagon Analyst

Trump Turns to Putin for Diesel as Zelensky Resorts to ‘Kinetic Blackmail’ — Ex-Pentagon Analyst

Sputnik International

Donald Trump’s decision to ease sanctions on Russian fuel reveals how serious the US diesel crunch is, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, a former Pentagon analyst, tells Sputnik.

2026-10-10T14:59+0000

2026-10-10T14:59+0000

2026-10-10T14:59+0000

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russia

karen kwiatkowski

volodymyr zelensky

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nato

ukraine

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The US had sought to keep energy prices high to boost Western Hemisphere reserves and “shore up the US dollar” – yet miscalculated.Trump’s move acknowledges Russia’s capacity and willingness to supply, as well as his recognition of that reality, says the expert.However, the agreed volumes may be “a drop in the bucket of what the US needs” – likely benefiting traders.Kwiatkowski highlights that:Aware of this, Zelensky is betting on “last-resort kinetic blackmail” to “grift a little while longer,” says the pundit.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/trump-announces-diesel-supply-deal-with-putin-following-phone-call-1124858413.html

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