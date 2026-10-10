https://sputnikglobe.com/20261010/trump-turns-to-putin-for-diesel-as-zelensky-resorts-to-kinetic-blackmail--ex-pentagon-analyst-1124861952.html
Trump Turns to Putin for Diesel as Zelensky Resorts to ‘Kinetic Blackmail’ — Ex-Pentagon Analyst
Trump Turns to Putin for Diesel as Zelensky Resorts to ‘Kinetic Blackmail’ — Ex-Pentagon Analyst
Sputnik International
Donald Trump’s decision to ease sanctions on Russian fuel reveals how serious the US diesel crunch is, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, a former Pentagon analyst, tells Sputnik.
2026-10-10T14:59+0000
2026-10-10T14:59+0000
2026-10-10T14:59+0000
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The US had sought to keep energy prices high to boost Western Hemisphere reserves and “shore up the US dollar” – yet miscalculated.Trump’s move acknowledges Russia’s capacity and willingness to supply, as well as his recognition of that reality, says the expert.However, the agreed volumes may be “a drop in the bucket of what the US needs” – likely benefiting traders.Kwiatkowski highlights that:Aware of this, Zelensky is betting on “last-resort kinetic blackmail” to “grift a little while longer,” says the pundit.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/trump-announces-diesel-supply-deal-with-putin-following-phone-call-1124858413.html
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us, russia, karen kwiatkowski, volodymyr zelensky, west, nato, ukraine
Trump Turns to Putin for Diesel as Zelensky Resorts to ‘Kinetic Blackmail’ — Ex-Pentagon Analyst
Donald Trump’s decision to ease sanctions on Russian fuel reveals how serious the US diesel crunch is, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, a former Pentagon analyst, tells Sputnik.
The US had sought to keep energy prices high to boost Western Hemisphere reserves and “shore up the US dollar” – yet miscalculated.
Trump’s move acknowledges Russia’s capacity and willingness to supply, as well as his recognition of that reality, says the expert.
However, the agreed volumes may be “a drop in the bucket of what the US needs” – likely benefiting traders.
Kwiatkowski highlights that:
Zelensky and his NATO enablers continue striking Russian refineries post-deal
Trump may condemn the attacks and move on, since “Zelensky is still useful to the West and its fundamental mission of turning all of Europe into an impoverished US chattel state”
Ukraine is heading towards ending up a “small landlocked rump state under control and subsidy of Poland, Lithuania and the broader EU”
Aware of this, Zelensky is betting on “last-resort kinetic blackmail” to “grift a little while longer,” says the pundit.